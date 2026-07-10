Reddit told a woman to dump her boyfriend after he called her a late bloomer and apparently joked about the age she graduated to his married ex-girlfriend.

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Sparking a fresh debate on adult education, @jewishpixiedreamgirl shared her story on Reddit’s 'Girl Dinner Diaries,' reminding everyone that it’s never too late to learn.

Over a Southern Comfort meal, the 25-year-old vented about her situation. The drama started when her 33-year-old boyfriend took her out to celebrate completing her first summer school semester.

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On the drive back home from dinner, he asked her to put on some music from his phone via Spotify. As soon as she reached for his phone, his Instagram notifications featured snippets of conversations between him and his married ex-girlfriend.

For context, her boyfriend and his ex dated in 2021 and were together for four years before going their separate ways. But they continued to remain good friends with each other and kept in touch.

The man shared a picture of his girlfriend along with a note expressing his pride and happiness for her. That was the same picture his ex-girlfriend had responded to. In the notifications on his phone, his ex commented on the woman’s age.

In response to the comment, he said, “Late bloomer, I guess.” Apparently, this online exchange took place during dinner. Naturally, she was both hurt and upset over her current beau and his ex talking behind her back.

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Aftermath of the ‘Late Bloomer’ Comment

Initially, she didn’t really want to bring it up, but had no choice after she demanded to be taken to her place. When he asked her about the sudden change of heart, she told him the truth. But clarified that she wasn’t snooping.

According to the Redditor, he felt remorseful about his actions and apologized. She recalled his response, saying, “He told me it was a stupid joke…” He tried to put out the fire by reassuring the woman about his pride in her and told her how much he adored her.

Now, his ex is married and lives miles away from them, but is still (clearly) in contact with him. This prompted her to ask an important question: “Why is a married woman DMing her ex about his new girlfriend going to grad school of all things??”

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Reddit Told a Woman to Leave Him For His Comment

In the end, the woman wondered if she should dump him or not. And Reddit told the woman to leave him. But they also encouraged her about the age comment made by her boyfriend’s ex, claiming it was just a number.

A user praised her, saying, “You are a high achiever who deserves your night to be about you, and not second guessing what the person who cares about you is saying behind your back.” They added, “Sucks to be him!”

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byu/jewishpixiedreamgirl from discussion

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Another suggested, “Please dump him. Hopefully this will be a wakeup call for him.” A final one curtly said, “You’re not a late bloomer, he just had to agree with her because he chooses her over you.”

In an edit, the woman updated Redditors about the aftermath. Apparently, when she tried to check out the ex’s Instagram, she couldn’t find it because she was blocked.

Lastly, she also remembered that he went to grad school at 26. For that, she was indeed going to dump him and email the ex’s husband about the situation.

Editor's Note: The details above reflect the story shared by @jewishpixiedreamgirl on the 'Girl Dinner Diaries' on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.