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“An actual bat signal”: Las Vegas’ Luxor SkyBeam has its own micro-ecosystem

"Ooh, dinner and a concert."

4:00 AM CDT on March 23, 2026

vegas luxor ecosystem in the light
Adobe Stock/@witchystitchybitchy/TikTok

The world's strongest light beam sits atop the Luxor hotel—but within its spectacle is a magnificent, self-sustaining ecosystem.

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Las Vegas has many illustrious features: gambling, high-profile residencies, Elvis chapels...and even secret micro-ecosystems. Though tourists flock to the strip for an excitement-fueled weekend, according to TikTok, so do animals and insects.

@witchystitchybitchy

#vegas #bats #bugs #luxor #itsfrickinbats EDITING, a few folks have noted that the larger spots up top are more likely night hawks and owls, and the bats are among the smaller dots below since they don't like to fly too far from the ground. Wanted to give additional info from folks more knowledgable than me about our vegas fauna! Thank you for the extra knowledge, friends!

♬ original sound - Witchy Stitchy Bitchy

What is the Luxor Skybeam?

The Luxor hotel and casino's 30-story, 375-foot-tall back glass pyramid was built in 1993 to deliberately surpass the Great Pyramid of Giza in Memphis by 29 feet.

Its most famous feature is the Luxor SkyBeam, a light so powerful it can be seen from space. The skybeam is powered by 39 7,000-watt Xenon lamps, which together have the brightness of more than 42 billion candles. This powerful light attracts moths, bats, and owls to create a thriving ecosystem in an unexpected environment (even by Vegas standards).

@odennis6

Seeing the Luxor from this perspective is a total game changer! ?✨ From its iconic black glass pyramid to the beam of light that reaches outer space, it’s one of the most unique stays in the world. Ready to sleep inside a legend? Check the location tag for more! ? #tiktokgospringstays #luxorlasvegas #vegasstrip #vegasexperience #uniquestay

♬ original sound - great tiktok sounds

Why does the beam have an ecosystem?

The Skybeam's intense brightness attracts insects and moths, which in turn attracts Brazilian free-tailed bats (who travel up to 20 miles from Red Rock Canyon to feast on these insects).

These bats then attract birds of prey— including hawks, kestrels, and owls—who also emerge from Red Rock Canyon at night to hunt. Together, these animals create a mini-ecosystem, all within the powerful beam of light.

The ecosystem can be seen clearly from the Skyfall Lounge at the top of the W hotel.

@kiwikiwiruno

Just a few locusts in the beacon...filmed Sept 28th 2022 #lasvegas #vegas #luxor #locust #beacon #bugs

♬ At Doom's Gate - Mick Gordon

"An actual bat signal"

More and more people began sharing their footage of the ecosystem on TikTok, with posts on the information trending first in 2023 and again beginning in February of 2026.

Commenters on these posts were positive, with people interested in the knowledge and entertained by its niche-ness.

"Ooh, dinner and a concert," one comment read.

"So, an actual bat signal??! Love it," another joked.

"Oh hell yeah," read another. "The Luxor buffet (for bats and owls)!"

@vegasbyfoot

An accidentally developed food chain lives within the light beam of the Luxor on the Vegas Strip. Have you ever noticed this? #lasvegas #vegas #vegasstrip #vegastiktok #lasvegastiktok

♬ original sound - ❤️‍?

After an unusually rainy winter in 2019, the light contributed to 45 million pallid-winged grasshoppers swarming the Las Vegas Strip. While not solely responsible for the massive influx, the beam was a focal point for the invasion, emphasizing its reach and influence on the area's wildlife.

The Skybeam's ecosystem goes to show just how much human innovation can affect animal behavior and the delicate balance of nature.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Luxor Hotel via direct message on Instagram. The hotel did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

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