‘Rolling Big Brother’: BMW’s Interior Camera Goes Viral After Woman Covers the Lens and Posts Her Reaction

A woman's video about a built-in interior camera in her husband's BMW has gone viral on X, dividing users over privacy concerns. From recording your driving to taking screenshots, the built-in feature can do that and so much more.

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The video drew divided reactions on X, with some users calling the feature an invasion of privacy and others defending it as a safety tool.

The video, shared on X by verified account @HistorianUSA1, shows a woman exploring an interior camera app in a BMW.

She said, “Well, BMW has gotten on the bandwagon with the whole, Um… surveillance thing.” Although this was not her first BMW, the woman shared her surprise about the app.

BMW lady discovers her fancy new ride has a built-in INTERIOR CAMERA watching her every move. ?



‘It can take screenshots, record… if you have the app you can watch somebody driving your car.’



She immediately covers it with a sticker like a true American.



‘Damn it BMW. Who… pic.twitter.com/JZGyOGlCBj — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 9, 2026

In the video, the woman shared a glimpse of the car's interior camera app. She consulted ChatGPT, though the accuracy of its output was not independently verified.

The woman said, “It is a camera that can be…I don’t know; it just watches you.” In addition, she said the app could record the driver and take screenshots.

The one thing she found “creepy-weird” was that if one had the app on their phone, they could watch the person driving their car. Next, the woman captured the actual interior camera, which was a little above the rear view mirror.

She then showed the camera's location, just above the rearview mirror, before covering the lens with a sticker cut from an Amazon return coupon. She explained her actions, saying, “That’s creepola.”

X is Divided Over the Features of BMW’s Interior Camera

The video on X prompted many to share their thoughts on privacy and security. The individual who shared the video wrote, “Luxury and low-end cars turning into Rolling Big Brothers. Who’s ripping theirs out next?” This sparked a divide among users on X.

One user said, “This is an invasion of privacy!” Another said, “This is not okay!” The verified user who shared the post replied, “I’m fully against it. There needs to be a line drawn.” One more commented, “I get the outside camera, but this is beyond absurd.”

I put tape over all my devices cameras, especially my iPhone. Front and back. — Conservative Kool-Aid (@RoachCannon1) June 9, 2026

The next one said, “That camera is used in conjunction with hands-free driving. The only way she would have that is to have paid for the option…” A fourth user said, “That’s a lot of money to spend on a vehicle that spies on you…”

One more comment read, “Well, it’s supposed to catch car thieves, tbh.” A final one said, “Truckers have had to deal with interior cameras for years. It’s insurance-mandated invasion of privacy.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the camera's capabilities as described in the video.