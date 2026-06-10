Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘Rolling Big Brother’: BMW’s Interior Camera Goes Viral After Woman Covers the Lens and Posts Her Reaction

By Reni

3:44 AM CDT on June 10, 2026

Woman says BMW's interior camera is recording our every move, sparking debate on X over privacy.

Woman says BMW’s interior camera is recording our every move, sparking debate on X over privacy.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Pexels | Holyson H ; (R) X | @HistorianUSA1

A woman's video about a built-in interior camera in her husband's BMW has gone viral on X, dividing users over privacy concerns. From recording your driving to taking screenshots, the built-in feature can do that and so much more.

Featured Video

The video drew divided reactions on X, with some users calling the feature an invasion of privacy and others defending it as a safety tool. 

The video, shared on X by verified account @HistorianUSA1, shows a woman exploring an interior camera app in a BMW.

She said, “Well, BMW has gotten on the bandwagon with the whole, Um… surveillance thing.” Although this was not her first BMW, the woman shared her surprise about the app.

In the video, the woman shared a glimpse of the car's interior camera app. She consulted ChatGPT, though the accuracy of its output was not independently verified.

The woman said, “It is a camera that can be…I don’t know; it just watches you.” In addition, she said the app could record the driver and take screenshots.

The one thing she found “creepy-weird” was that if one had the app on their phone, they could watch the person driving their car. Next, the woman captured the actual interior camera, which was a little above the rear view mirror. 

She then showed the camera's location, just above the rearview mirror, before covering the lens with a sticker cut from an Amazon return coupon. She explained her actions, saying, “That’s creepola.”

X is Divided Over the Features of BMW’s Interior Camera 

The video on X prompted many to share their thoughts on privacy and security. The individual who shared the video wrote, “Luxury and low-end cars turning into Rolling Big Brothers. Who’s ripping theirs out next?” This sparked a divide among users on X.

One user said, “This is an invasion of privacy!” Another said, “This is not okay!” The verified user who shared the post replied, “I’m fully against it. There needs to be a line drawn.” One more commented, “I get the outside camera, but this is beyond absurd.” 

The next one said, “That camera is used in conjunction with hands-free driving. The only way she would have that is to have paid for the option…” A fourth user said, “That’s a lot of money to spend on a vehicle that spies on you…” 

One more comment read, “Well, it’s supposed to catch car thieves, tbh.” A final one said, “Truckers have had to deal with interior cameras for years. It’s insurance-mandated invasion of privacy.”  

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the camera's capabilities as described in the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

‘I Fell for It’: Working Mom’s Viral TikTok Calls the ‘Have It All’ Dream a Lie — and the Internet Has Thoughts

June 10, 2026
Trending

Man Orders Single Taco at Chipotle, Loads It With Toppings and Pays $8.90; Video Divides X

June 10, 2026
Culture

‘Eldest Daughter Energy’: Viral Video Shows Girl Stop a Drifting Boat While Her Family Tells Her to Calm Down

June 10, 2026
Trending

‘She’s Only Seven’: Mom Sides With Daughter Who Flipped Off Elderly Man at Grocery Store

June 9, 2026
Culture

Firefighter’s Son Leads Mother and Baby Sibling to Safety During 7.8-Magnitude Philippines Earthquake

June 9, 2026
Culture

Woman Says Crush on Brother’s Best Friend Became Real After Late-Night Minecraft Sessions

June 9, 2026
Advertisement