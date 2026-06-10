Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Woman Refuses to Pay for Son’s Uneaten Noodles at Restaurant, Cites Law; Video Sparks Debate

5:48 AM CDT on June 10, 2026

Woman refuses to pay for Son’s food

Woman refuses to pay for Son’s food

|Image credits: YouTube/@ahhchoo

A video originally posted to YouTube by @ahhchoo and reposted to X by user @ClownWorld showed a woman at a restaurant identified by its exterior sign as Noodle Bar Zen, a pan-Asian chain with multiple locations across Florida.

Featured Video

She told staff she purchased noodles for her son, he did not eat them, and she did not intend to pay. She cited consumer law but did not name a specific statute.

"I purchased some noodles for my son," she said, "He did not eat it and they're telling me I actually have to pay for it. She's telling me I have to pay."

Earlier inside, she had told staff, "I don't like it. This is the law," and threatened to call the restaurant owner and report the incident. She also asked staff whether they wanted to get sued.

A male voice, whose identity was not confirmed in the video, said, "Probably if the owner was here, [he wouldn't be] back and forth over five bucks" [sic].

Commenters on the X post split, though most sided with the restaurant. One wrote, "She said 'that's the law' with her whole chest over uneaten noodles. Can't wait for the GoFundMe for her legal fees and therapy. Your kid won't eat the noodles you ordered? That's your problem, not a 'that's the law' problem." (The Daily Dot recognizes that references to therapy and mental health should not be used as punchlines or tools of mockery.)

Another commenter pushed back in the woman's favor, "Sorry to disagree, but that IS how the system works. You order, you taste, you don't like, you don't have to pay. Otherwise, they can serve you anything. Neither ate, neither liked the taste." Legal experts and restaurant industry standards generally hold that ordering food creates a contractual obligation to pay.

A third commenter described the food itself, "Its [sic] raw hot water noodles. Its [sic] like rice. No salt no flavor. Nothing. Not gonna pay for that."

A separate commenter offered a middle-ground view, "Well, most restaurants if they notice you don't like your food and aren't eating it, will offer to take it and bring you something else. No one should be rude about it, but take care of the customer if they are being polite."

No statement from Noodle Bar Zen had been posted publicly as of publication. The specific location of the Noodle Bar Zen shown in the video was not confirmed, though the chain operates locations across Florida, according to its company website.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the full events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on YouTube by @ahhchoo and reposted on X by @ClownWorld. The identities of the staff and the customer have not been confirmed, and the specific restaurant location has not been verified.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Woman Says Starbucks Manager Fired Her for Being Late to Shifts She Walked 3 Miles to Reach — and She’s Still Talking About It 25 Years Later

June 10, 2026
Culture

‘Why Did You Slap Sour Cream on It?’: Taco Bell Customer Films Worker Modifying Returned Order Instead of Remaking It

June 10, 2026
Culture

‘I Love a Good Internet Investigation’: Supermarket Owner Goes Viral Hunting for Alleged Card Skimmer Couple

June 10, 2026
Viral Politics

Unverified Video Claims a Skid Row Woman Was Paid $2 to Vote for Karen Bass — X Is Already Demanding an Investigation

June 10, 2026
Trending

This Woman Swallowed Her AirPods Thinking It Was Vitamin and Then Documented Every Single Day Until It Came Back Out

June 10, 2026
Culture

‘I Fell for It’: Working Mom’s Viral TikTok Calls the ‘Have It All’ Dream a Lie — and the Internet Has Thoughts

June 10, 2026
Advertisement