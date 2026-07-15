A viral video shared on X shows a landscaper claiming a client refused to pay for a patio project estimated at around $20,000 after allegedly deciding she no longer liked the color of the stone.

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According to the landscaper, the client originally selected the color of the stone used for the patio. But it appears that, after the job was neatly completed and all the material was put to use, she allegedly changed her mind and didn't want to pay the balance of the service fee. People are praising the landscaper for the way he responded. Here's what viewers say happened.

Customer refused to pay the $20,000 owed for patio and landscaping work because she didn’t like the color of the stone after she picked it out.

I have to wonder what’s the point of even doing work like this anymore?

No one appreciates hard work and labor, and no one is willing… pic.twitter.com/6rUg0jI68N — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) July 14, 2026

At the start of the video, the landscape contractor can be heard saying, "I mean, this is like $20,000 in materials alone." So, according to his statement, the $20,000 was the estimation for only the materials, not including the manual labor.

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The woman, who is perceived to be the client, responded immediately, "I'm not paying the rest of it." It is unclear whether she had already paid part of the balance. The reason behind her decision? She didn't like the color of the stones used for the patio.

Despite the finished product looking cleanly and beautifully done, she left the landscaper no choice but to tear up all the work he had done. The question in the mind of some X users is, 'Why wait until after completion to say you prefer a different color stone?'

One commenter wrote, "She could have inspected the papers at any time during installation and decided she didn't like it. Instead, she waited until completion. She's scamming him."

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Someone else wrote, "Why does she only mention this after completion? She saw the color when they started and before the pathway was completed. It’s because she’s lying and thinks she’ll get to keep it."

Perhaps this was her intention, but the landscaper had another plan in mind. If this client refused to pay for the materials and his manual labor, he would remove everything he finished. He said to his workers, "Alright so, she didn't like the color. . . We start breaking up different parts of the flagstone patio."

He intended to take back every bit of material that he used since she refused to pay for the finished work. He can be heard saying, "I don't wanna do this anymore," before beginning to remove the materials from the completed patio.

An X user wrote this, "It was gorgeous and that was a very fair price. He should've taken a half deposit up front along with a signed contract and sued her for non payment."

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It remains unclear what happened before the dispute or whether either party has pursued legal action. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the video.