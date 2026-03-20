From blind boxes to big screen: Labubu dolls are getting a film adaptation

While it seems that the fervor behind Labubu collecting has died down, it seems that a new element of the gremlin-expressioned dolls has taken over in the form of a feature film.

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Chinese toy giant Pop Mart and Sony Pictures announced in a joint statement on March 19 that its wildly popular character would be headlining a movie. The companies said the project is currently in early stages, utilizing a combination of live action and digital animation.

No release date or synopsis has been shared as yet, but the creative team already signaled the ambition behind the project. Paul King, known for Wonka and the Paddington films, is signed on to direct, with King co-developing the script with Steven Levenson, who wrote the musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Tick, Tick... Boom!.

A 'Labubu' movie is in the works at Sony



(via: The Hollywood Reporter) pic.twitter.com/jqrlgpWsDr — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2025

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A toy phenomenon moves into entertainment

While Labubus only recently exploded in popularity globally, Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung created the Labubu character more than a decade ago as part of his illustrated series The Monsters. He described the figure as a forest elf inspired by Nordic mythology.

Labubu’s rise in popularity had already reshaped Pop Mart’s business. Over the past few years, the collectible dolls turned the company into a nearly $40 billion powerhouse on par with household names like Mattel. Given that, a move into film seemed less like a gamble and more like an extension of its already-existing toy company.

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The toys themselves built a following through a combination of scarcity and blind boxes, where buyers had no idea what kind of Labubu they were purchasing. It is a popular method of sales in both China and Japan, and by extension, within the convention-going fandom community. The blind box format encourages repeat purchases and online trading communities so people can get the exact expression and shade of fur that they want.

The announcement of the film project took place in Paris during a global exhibition marking Labubu’s 10th anniversary.

Why a Labubu movie made business sense

Industry observers largely viewed the film as a strategic move. Kim Dayoung, a marketing professor at the National University of Singapore, said the transition aligned with how younger audiences consumed media. "For Gen Z and Millennial consumers, content and commerce are closely intertwined - watching a story, connecting with a character, and then buying into that world is a seamless journey... The potential is very high," she told the BBC.

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Even so, the success of the film would depend on execution. A recognizable character alone would not guarantee audience interest. Yet, if the team manages to translate Labubu’s quirky charm to the big screen, the franchise could extend beyond collectibles.

Many fans were excited about the prospect of a Labubu film, while others were more skeptical of the feature picture's success. Some noted that this could be a view of the decline in popularity, while others were just excited to see whatever Sony came up with.

@BenDaves3 tweeted, "Sony will say KPop Demon Hunters is too big a risk for theatrical and then go make a movie based on a toy that’s already peaked in popularity and will be outdated when it's released in five years."

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