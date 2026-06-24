‘Kiss the Ground I Walk On’: A Single Mom’s Dating Non-Negotiables Went Viral and Now the Internet Can’t Agree If She’s Right

A single mom’s non-negotiables in a relationship have divided the internet over whether she has high standards or unrealistic expectations. The TikToker outlined what she expects on what she’s expecting in the next man she dates.

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@macrotrackinggirl shared her expectations with followers in March, which have resurfaced on X.

According to the woman, the next man who entered her life had to “kiss the ground” she walked on, yearn for her, and give her autonomy. Additionally, he has to be able to wholeheartedly trust her.

She assured her future partner of her loyalty and in return, she said, she would not cheat and expected to be trusted. When it comes to providing for a partner, she expects her man to be able to provide without making her feel bad about it.

She said that if such a person doesn’t come along to meet with her non-negotiables, she doesn't want to be with anyone. The woman said, “I’m going to be so freaking picky and so particular with who I date and who I give my mind, energy, and body to…”

She added another criterion, “You are literally going to have to make me want you so bad.” Overall, if the man couldn’t make her life better than what it is in the present, she’d rather remain a happy, single mother. She said, “If you cannot do that, I don’t want anything to do with you.”

The Internet is In a Fix Over the Single Mom’s Relationship Non-Negotiables

The internet and her followers on TikTok are in a fix over the single mom’s non-negotiables. But they were also considerate of the potential red flags she’s encountered in the past.

TikTokers thought finding such a person would be impossible. They said, “There’s no such person, just be happy with yourself.” The influencer responded to the comment, saying, “There is someone out there.”

Another commenter who seemed to level with the woman’s expectations said, “Girl, the same! My expectations now are so high! I deserve it.” Once more, the content creator responded in agreement, “You do.”

Single mom has crazy standards pic.twitter.com/Pu17F7EFQl — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) June 23, 2026

The video was reshared on X by @BrianAtlas, a verified account, who called her standards "crazy."

Many seemed to agree with the X user about the allegedly unrealistic expectation. But one particular user said, “Well, I guess she knows what she wants…” They added, “Better than having a man come into her life and drag her down and hurt her kids!”

The influencer has not posted about a new relationship. She has continued sharing her post-divorce journey and dating perspective on TikTok.