A child much too young to be attending Auburn University, but clearly a big fan of the school’s team, is going viral online for his over-the-top game day enthusiasm. A clip of the kid’s reaction during a successful moment on the field racked up nearly 40,000 views in a little over 24 hours after it was reshared on X by @HumanityChad.



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Bro's face when he realised what he did ? pic.twitter.com/DIw2ihTGKd — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) June 21, 2026

Kid’s School Spirit at Auburn University Game Sends Him Viral Online

In the clip, the child can be seen wearing an orange T-shirt as fans around him react to the game. It quickly becomes clear that the Auburn Tigers are doing something right, as the crowd surrounding him begins to cheer.

The kid then gets caught up in the moment himself, and takes off his shirt, swinging it around his head in celebration. Right after, though, he seems to realize what just happened. He pauses, looking around confused, trying to figure out where his shirt went, and what exactly led to him throwing it in the first place.

He can be heard asking, “What happened?” while quickly replaying the moment in his head (shirt off, swinging it, gone). The caption on the X post reads, “Bro's face when he realised what he did,” along with the hashtag “#WarEagle,” commonly used by fans of Auburn Tigers to show support for the team.

In fact, many fans use #WarEagle on social media to signal their support for Auburn, especially during football and basketball games. While the clip garnered plenty of views, it also got a few comments from fellow AU supporters. One person wrote, “War Damn Eagle young man… war damn Eagle,” while another pointed out that his shirt probably didn’t go very far. Others simply called his reaction “the spirit of football.”

War Damn Eagle young man… war Damn Eagle — ?PaperOnTheOaks?? (@HopefulAUfan) June 21, 2026

While the moment might seem over the top, Auburn is known for having a pretty passionate fanbase. According to Sports Illustrated, the Tigers have one of the larger fanbases in college sports.

The school has also highlighted just how strong its supporters are on social media, writing in a July 2025 Instagram post, “No fans do it better, no tradition runs deeper.” It even asked fans to show their voice by voting in an upcoming poll to name Auburn as “the best college for sports fans.” One person called out the post in the comments, writing, “Best traditions in the country!” and the post itself received over 6,000 likes.

So while not every fan may show their support in the same way this kid did, it’s clear Auburn has a very loyal fanbase.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded, though it was widely shared by Auburn fans on X.