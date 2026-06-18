A video shared on X has delighted viewers after capturing a group of schoolchildren reacting to the arrival of a Lamborghini in their pickup area. The clip shows the kids gathering around the luxury vehicle, visibly excited to see the rare car up close.

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Luxury cars often attract attention wherever they go, and Lamborghinis are no exception. However, the reaction in this video stood out for its innocence, as the children appeared completely amazed by the vehicle's arrival.

He Picked Up His Cousin From School in a Lamborghini And The Students Reactions Were Priceless ??. But The Girl Screaming ‘They’re African’ Had Me Crying ??… pic.twitter.com/wSZd7iyqMm — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) June 18, 2026

Commenters praised the driver's gesture toward the excited students

One of the students’ cousins picked them up in style in their luxury Lamborghini, and made them the most popular kid at school. From the moment the car pulled into the school’s parking lot, kids were already going crazy. They were jumping up and down, pointing at the bright orange car.

Things got even crazier when he began revving the engine. The kids had the best reactions. One student said, “Black excellence! Black excellence!” Eventually, the driver offered for the kids to go inside the car and take pictures. Suddenly, a swarm of school kids had completely surrounded the Lamborghini. They were taking as many photos as they could, and took turns sitting in the driver's seat. It was clear that this was one of the best days they’d ever had at school.

The reaction was priceless, and people in the comment section agreed. One X commenter wrote, “Money good o, this guy turned a Lamborghini into a school bus, See Motion!!!!”. Another user added, “His cousin just turned into a superhero. He or she will be respected in that school going forward...”

“Kids NEED something to aspire to. He was so kind to those kids,” penned another person. Someone else wrote, “Success is the best way to break a stereotype.”

Others thought the girl who yelled, “Black excellence!" was adorable. The remark sparked discussion among commenters, but to see other people of color experiencing items of wealth that have often been only associated with white people.

“That little girl made me cry! She’s so happy and proud it was an African winning,” wrote one X user. Another commenter wrote, “Things are finally shifting; when you see people of your own color succeeding, it's all over. Black kids are done being brainwashed by racist white people and racist white-led institutions. The new Era is slowly setting in. white folk, you had a good run, but it's all over now!”

Another person added, “Omg! That's some experience. Kindness is beautiful.” Someone else added, “She is so happy watching another brother make it big.”

The video generated discussion about the students' reactions. Something as simple as being picked up in a Lamborghini can make a big difference in their lives.