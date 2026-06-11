KFC’s Free Delivery Promo Wiped a Customer’s Cart and Rebuilt It at Higher Prices — She Caught the Whole Thing on Screen

A TikTok video reposted to X by user @WallStreetApes showed an unidentified Australian woman screen-recording her experience on the KFC Australia app.

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She captured the price shift on screen as it happened, step by step, after applying a "Free Delivery in June" promotional offer.

Her original cart totaled more than the AUD $30 minimum required. After applying the promo and re-adding her items as instructed, every item cost more than before.

KFC App caught using dynamic pricing



KFC initially gives you a lower price, then right when you’re going to checkout it offers a promo



It’s a June Promo for free delivery. Well the order was over $30, so you click it. It makes you re-add the cart to get the promo. But now… pic.twitter.com/cWM6qOh0ni — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 10, 2026

The TikToker filled her cart with two Go Buckets, a burger, and 10 nuggets. Total: AUD $31.80 (approximately USD $22.26), including Australia's Goods and Services Tax.

When a pop-up appeared offering free delivery on June orders above AUD $30, she tapped it — and her cart was immediately wiped and she had to re-add everything to apply the deal.

After re-adding her items, the prices had changed across the board. The Go Buckets had risen from roughly AUD $4 each to AUD $7.20. The nuggets climbed from AUD $9.95 to AUD $11.95, and the burger's price had also increased.

"We now got two [buckets] at $7.20 each," she said. "They were four dollars something before. Our nuggets that were $9.95 and now $11.95. The burger also went up. Our total $45. Either way, $41.55. We're still ten dollars over."

She explained, "So you have the regular menu price items and then when you get to the end it says that you need to add this coupon. But once you add the coupon, the cart wipes and you need to add new items. So once you add the new items, those new items are more expensive.

This is called stealth pricing." Stealth pricing generally refers to the practice of raising prices without clearly disclosing the increase to the customer.

Commenters on X said they were not surprised and shared similar experiences. One wrote, "Happened to me and I haven't ordered Uber Eats since." Another wrote, "They all do the same thing. It's to cover cost for the delivery drivers. Ain't no such thing as a free lunch."

DoorDash does it and for the ones saying it’s got the driver they pay the drive about $2 per delivery that takes about 30 mins . The driver only keep the tips and then they’ll try to clump multiple orders in one for the driver over one of the orders getting a tip over $5 — ChopGoddess (@ChopGoddess) June 11, 2026

A third commenter drew a comparison to DoorDash, writing, "DoorDash does it and the ones saying it's got the driver, they pay the driver about $2 per delivery that takes about 30 minutes. The driver only keeps the tips."

KFC Australia had not publicly addressed the video as of the time of publication.

The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok and reposted on X by @WallStreetApes. The identity of the TikToker and the specific KFC location have not been confirmed. The pricing behavior described reflects the KFC Australia app, not the U.S. app.