A video shared on X is warming hearts after it showed an airport baggage handler giving special attention to pets before a flight.

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Traveling with pets can be stressful. Many airlines require animals to travel separately from their owners, leaving some pet parents concerned about their safety and comfort during the journey.

In the video, a baggage handler is seen not only handling pets with care, but also stopping to give them attention and comfort before they are loaded onto the plane. For many pet owners, the gesture resonated because of the anxiety that often comes with flying animals as cargo.

Baggage handlers have long been the subject of complaints from travelers dealing with lost or damaged luggage. Because of that, some viewers said the employee's treatment of the animals came as a welcome surprise.

A baggage handler showing what real character looks like. No audience, no applause. Just kindness when nobody’s watching ?



Actual humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N1sCcxtU3g — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) June 18, 2026

The Video Sparked Praise, Though Not Everyone Agreed With the Caption

As a pet carrier slides down to the handler, he is attentive and kind to each animal he comes in contact with. At one point, he bends down to softly handle them onto the next rack for safety. You can see him put his fingers in the carriers to give the animal a reassuring pet. He even talks to each one. Many commenters highlighted the worker's attention to the animals.

“A baggage handler showing what real character looks like. No audience, no applause. Just kindness when nobody’s watching,” the caption of the video read. “Actual humanity.”

X users applauded the man’s actions in the comment section of the video. “Who needs a red carpet when you’ve got a cart and a smile that could lift the whole plane,” wrote one person. Another added, “It warms my heart to know there are truly genuinely good people in this world!” A third commenter added, “They are someone's whole world, and he's in league with angels,” with another chiming in, “I want to be friends with this person.”

Others questioned whether the worker's actions warranted special praise. Some commenters gave the original poster their true feelings in the comment section.

“He is paid for & supposed to do work like this only. Where is the question of kindness , applause, etc,” one person wrote. Another added, “Ummmm. There is a whole plane full of windows where people can clearly observe him and he is being filmed by the people in a window close to him. Nobody is watching? Nice caption, but...... He seems gentle anyway.”

While the video was shared to praise the worker, reactions were mixed, with some users applauding his actions and others questioning the video's framing.