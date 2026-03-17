John Cena may have just won TikTok’s viral “what were you like in the ’90s?” trend by leaning fully into the internet’s long-running “invisible” meme about him.

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A nostalgic TikTok trend asking parents what they were like in the 1990s has spread across social media—but fans say wrestler and actor John Cena may have already won it.

The trend, which gained traction in February 2026, typically features users asking their parents, “Mom/Dad, what were you like in the ’90s?” Videos are often set to the Goo Goo Dolls’ song “Iris” and show slideshows of old photos depicting parents in their younger years.

The format has resonated with Gen Z and Gen Alpha users who are nostalgic for the decade’s pre-digital culture. Some also credit renewed interest in the ’90s to the FX/Hulu series Love Story, which dramatizes the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

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Plenty of celebrities have joined the trend, including ’90s icons Drew Barrymore, Jewel, and the Spice Girls. But according to fans online, Cena’s entry stands out.

“Dad, what was John Cena like in the 90s?”

X user @charliegc15 posted the John Cena '90s trend on Instagram on March 14, 2026. The reel racked up 468 thousand likes and was shared across platforms. In a repost from @FadeAwayMedia on X, the user wrote, “I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH JOHN CENA HAS WON THE TREND. ”

I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH JOHN CENA HAS WON THE TREND



“Dad, what was John Cena like in the 90s?”



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO



pic.twitter.com/lKkgE6Hd3a — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 15, 2026

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People reacting to the video online overwhelmingly agreed and dubbed Cena the unequivocal winner of the trend.

“Okay that’s it, trends over. You win,” commented @lifes.a.batch_.

@4korners wrote, “You sir are the undisputed champion of this trend! 🏆 🙌🏾.”

“This is definitely the best one 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” commented @_ChaoticGood42.

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"May this joke never die,” replied @sleepyorstoned. Another user agreed, "I sleep well at night knowing this is still a meme."

Super fans pointed out that Cena doesn't have kids, and that he didn't claim his catchphrase until the 2000s—the joke's still funny though

@les_saravia91/ wrote, "He doesn't even want to have kids, so him making this video doesn't make sense 😂 still hilarious though."

@PoetAnderson182 pointed out, "He only became invisible in the mid 2000s, get your facts straight."

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