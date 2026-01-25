Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the world, has made some surprising claims about Donald Trump—for him.

Featured Video

In the latest episode of his podcast, where he was joined by comedian Eshan Ahmad, he suggested that the current ICE raids and fraud investigation are being used by the administration to detract attention from the fact that they haven't released all of the Epstein Files, which refers to a bundle of documentation related to sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Congress set a December deadline for the documents to be released. However, it is believed that only some of the documents reached the public domain. Trump was also heavily criticized for purportedly having large chunks of the document redacted.

“It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect,” Rogan predicted. “I mean, they said they released them, but what did they release?”

Advertisement

In reference to the recent ICE shooting of Renee Good and the billion-dollar government fraud case in Minnesota, Ahmad said: “With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out, anything about it.”

Alejandro Diaz Manrique/Shutterstock

To which Rogan responded: “I think some of that’s on purpose.”

Ahmad went on to say he was "100%" in agreement.

Advertisement

Rogan then went on to discuss Reps Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA). The pair, who heavily campaigned for the release of the files last year, lost a bid to have an independent monitor to oversee the remaining files' release.

“So a federal judge said, no, you can’t force them to release it even though you campaigned on it,” Rogan said. “Even though you ran on it, even though you stood outside of that courthouse with a bunch of binders, ‘We’ve got it!'”



Is Joe Rogan coming around?

Advertisement

In the comments of a Reddit post about this podcast episode, netizens highlighted how Rogan was finally starting to see "reality."

"Welcome to reality, Joe," one wrote.

"Joe has a few glimpses of reality in between his delusions," a second quipped.

However, others were a bit more skeptical about the podcaster's sudden U-turn.

Advertisement

"I honestly can't even give him that much benefit of the doubt," a third admitted. "I think Joe is reading the room and trying to keep his brand viable."

A fourth encouraged people to embrace Rogan's change in view, arguing that "I teach my kids to clean up the mess they made. If Joe starts to come around and try to do that, folks who were mad at him for endorsing Trump should embrace the more helpful direction he’s going in. What this administration and ICE are doing is terrible, needs to stop, and the more folks can unite around that message across the political spectrum, the better."

But Redditors don't seem to be willing to forgive.

Advertisement

A fifth dubbed this change of view as "too late," noting that "history will remember him as a collaborator."

And a sixth remarked: "Never forget this [expletive] had plenty to do with getting Trump elected. He doesn’t have clean hands."

According to Forbes, there are still 2 million Epstein-related files to be released. So far, only 12,000 have entered the public domain.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.