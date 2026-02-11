Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Jill Zarin was cut from E! series after her Bad Bunny comments. Fans reacted fast, but her former company reacted even faster

"My entire timeline is just Jill Zarin."

8:00 AM CST on February 11, 2026

Jill Zarin on reality TV, on her phone, and with an X over her face
Peacock/@zarinfabrics/Instagram/@jillzarin/Instagram

Jill Zarin’s long-awaited (or criticized, depending on who you asked) return to reality TV just ended before it even began. The former Real Housewives of New York City star lost her spot on E!’s upcoming series The Golden Life following a viral Instagram rant about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. 

Featured Video

The show’s producers at Blink49 Studios confirmed the split on Tuesday. Although Zarin later deleted the video, the backlash had already moved faster than cleanup.

What Jill Zarin said about Bad Bunny, and why Zarin Fabrics distanced itself

In the now-deleted Instagram video, Zarin called Bad Bunny’s performance "the worst halftime show ever." She argued it was inappropriate, and she complained about the performance being in Spanish. She also criticized his dancing, saying, "quite frankly, grabbing his 'g'-area," felt wrong for families watching.

Advertisement

"You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl," she added. "And he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously."

Then, she suggested the show made a political statement. "It looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing," she said, adding, "I’m not taking a side one way or the other. I just do. I think it was an ICE thing."

Soon after, Blink49 Studios issued a statement, according to Variety. "In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in 'The Golden Life,'" the company said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zarin Fabrics publicly separated itself from the reality star. The company’s website banner read, "Zarin Fabrics has not been associated with Jill Zarin since Bobby’s death. We are proud Americans who accept all people no matter what language they speak."

Zarin Fabrics website screenshot.
Zarin Fabrics

On Instagram, the brand went further, posting an image of Zarin with a large red X over her face. The caption stated, "Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background."

Instagram post caption that reads, "Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background.We want to be absolutely clear that Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years. Our company operates independently, and any public statements attributed to her are made in a personal capacity and do not reflect our values, beliefs, or operations.Zarin Fabrics is built on creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression. We condemn language or viewpoints that undermine those principles, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment in everything we do. #diversity #culture #smallbusiness #art #fabric"
@zarinfabrics/Instagram
Advertisement

Social media reactions to Zarin's firing

Online, reactions arrived quickly and loudly. @queensofbravo shared screenshots of the Zarin Fabrics post and tweeted, "Zarin Fabrics is making it 100% clear they are in no way associated with Jill Zarin 😩💀." Then, @milkkarten joked, "would have killed to sit in on the creative brainstorm for this post."

Others focused on the irony of her firing. @alexxmalloy wrote that Bad Bunny had "got a hated housewife fired before filming." Meanwhile, @sonjamorganstan celebrated with the trending Kendall Toole meme and the words, "MAGA ZIONIST JILL ZARIN FIRED FROM RHONY E! SERIES LETS GOOOO."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @gibsonoma shared an image of Andy Cohen calling The View "Savage" after host Joy Behar asked, "Why do we care what she says?"

Screenshot of a tweet of The View and Andy Cohen reacting to the Jill Zarin news.
@gibsonoma/X

@KevH404 posted a meme video, writing, "My entire timeline is just this at Jill Zarin."

Advertisement

Several users pointed to Zarin’s decades-long comeback attempt. @jms_tny joked about "compulsive posting," while @laurjbrown asked, "how racist do you have to be to get fired from a show that Ramona Singer is still doing." 

Tweet that reads, "at what point do we put compulsive posting in the DSM 5. no one on earth has wanted to be back on television more than jill zarin and now that she finally had the chance she said 'you know what let me give them the ol razzle dazzle'"
@jms_tny/X
Advertisement

Over on Reddit, Zarin's alleged grandson did an AMA among the mess, saying his "worst" memory of her was "being forced to be on Celebrity Wife Swap."

Finally, @aaferiat said the internet came together to drag Zarin "like she just showed up uninvited to scary island for a second time."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“They lie about deleting photos”: Discord rushes to walk back age verification after users abandon the platform

"Discord alternatives" searches reportedly jumped 10,000% overnight.

February 11, 2026
Trending

“This is so offensive omg”: Guy’s baffling reaction to woman’s candle instantly ends the date

"Imagine being threatened by a pink sparkly candle."

February 11, 2026
Trending

“You’re not gonna believe who they called”: Woman’s OB-GYN reveals her pregnancy to her husband’s ex

"You're just giving out my information like it's candy."

February 11, 2026
Culture

Olympian Sturla Lægreid’s ex responds after he confesses to cheating on her in post-race interview: “Hard to forgive”

"I did not choose to end up in this situation," said his ex, who asked to remain anonymous.

February 11, 2026
Culture

Scathing reading comprehension rant says BookTok recommendations are untrustworthy: “Some of you need to go back to a high school-level literature class”

"Kindle Unlimited is basically the fast fashion of literature."

February 11, 2026
Entertainment

The “Muppet Show” special is dominating Disney+. Now, the people demand more Muppets

The Muppet Show is (sort of) back, and fans want more.

February 11, 2026
Advertisement