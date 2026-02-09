Why are people quoting an ex-Peloton instructor? Everything you need to know about the “Get Them Banned” meme

The best memes are the ones that sneak up on you. And that's what happened with fitness influencer and former Peloton instructor Kendall Toole, when a video she originally posted in 2023 exploded over on X three years later (although that being said, it also went viral in 2024).
The clip in question depicts Toole in a high-intensity workout, saying: "Get them banned. Get them banned. We don’t do that here."
As she gets even more energized, Toole continues: "Oh, now I’m [expletive]. Find out who that is, and get them banned. We don’t do that. I ain’t the one, baby. I take no disrespect."
But the context behind this clip is even more surprising.
What's the context of this meme?
Social media debated the source of the clip from the ex-instructor's freak-out.
One Redditor claimed that the reason Toole got so fired up was because, during this part of her live workout, someone entered the class leaderboad with the username "pedalphile."
However, this is just a rumor despite its gaining traction online.
In a TikTok comment conversation with a fan, Toole wrote: "The people think it was 'pedal-phile,' but it wasn't… that dude John Pruitt spread that rumor. It was actually a HEINOUS racist slur that shouldn't have made it past the username rules, but it did, and I shut it down."
In her own TikTok on the matter, Toole doubled down on this explanation.
"When you go viral on X (aka Twitter I refuse) for something you said 2+ years ago but it was against hateful people so you still stand behind your outrage… that's a win," she said via on-screen text.
In the video description, she added: "If calling out hateful and racist people makes me go viral 2 years after the fact, I will gladly stand on that business time and time again."
Internet reacts with 'Get Them Banned' memes
But how are meme-ers recontextualizing this moment? Find out below...
1. Twitch's overzealousness in banning Hasan Piker
2. Over-protective bartenders at Soho House
3. Getting a little Meta on X
4. Arianators weigh in
5. Kendall Toole x One Piece
6. The Robert Pattinson defense squad
7. One for the gamer girls
8. ...And the Love in Deepspace fans
9. Is Kpop Demon Hunters still relevant?
10. One for the board gamers
11. A meme for when you can't meme
