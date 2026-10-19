A Redditor shared a post to r/AITApod describing that her husband decided to put his mother in her craft room for six weeks so she can recover from her knee replacement surgery, which she was a bit upset about because she had orders for 20 Christmas stockings that she needed to work on for her customers. So, when her husband told her to "figure it out," she took his game room and turned it into her sewing room. The post has garnered over 8,600 upvotes and nearly 1,121 comments.

The writer began by saying that she was given on forewarning about the decision to move her mother-in-law into her craft room. She said she found out one night at dinner while her husband was on the phone that she had a knee-replacement surgery done, and that she would be moving into her craft room for six weeks to recover.

She explained that she was glad to have her mother-in-law staying with them because she had always been kind to her, but she didn't understand why out of all the rooms in the house, he chose her craft room to accommodate her.

She proceeded to ask him where she was supposed to work, since she was entering her busiest month yet and she couldn't use the kitchen table because they would be hosting Thanksgiving that year. Shew said her responded, "You'll figure something out. It's only until after Thanksgiving."

The writer explained that her craft room made sense because it was close to the downstairs bathroom, and she wouldn't be able to use the basement because she couldn't climb the stairs in her condition. However, the basement is also where her husband has his game room set up. She explained that, every Tuesday night, he played online games down there with his college friends.

She "Figured it Out" and Took His Game Room to Set Up her Craft Room for Sewing

Her husband told her to clear out her craft room before his mother arrived. So, while he was away visiting his brother, she took the opportunity to move all her sewing equipment into the basement.

She effectively took over his game room, rearranging the entire space to accommodate her cutting table.

When he returned home and realized what had happened, he asked where he was supposed to play online with his college friends. She then used his own words against him, saying, “You'll figure something out. It's only until after Thanksgiving.”

He responded by accusing her of being petty, arguing that his mother genuinely needed the craft room to recover. In the end, however, the couple compromised and agreed to share the game room.

Reacting to the post, many commenters said that she wasn't in the wrong because her husband made a decision without consulting her first. Others said that he was being selfish for prioritizing his game night over the 20 paid orders of Christmas stockings she had to finish.

One commenter wrote, "NTA - he made a unilateral decision without checking with you - you need the space for income whereas he wants it to relax."

Another commenter said that her husband should grow up and allow her to work on the stockings instead of gaming. They wrote, "I love how you figured it out. Now he’ll just to put up with the sewing machine. Or he could grow up and just stop playing because you have to work. Too bad for him and his playtime. Are you also taking over for caring for his mom? He should be doing the majority of that too."

A separate commenter wrote, "NTA - he made a unilateral decision without checking with you - you need the space for income whereas he wants it to relax."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITApod.