‘It’s Okay, It’s Confusing Sometimes’: A Woman’s Response to Being Misgendered by a 5-Year-Old Has the Internet Applauding Her

The viral video of a woman misgendered by a little girl at a mall has resurfaced. Her response to being asked about her pronouns by a girl she said was no more than five years old continues to win the internet’s heart.

Featured Video

According to the 2025 video reshared by @Bitcoin_Teddy on X, the woman recalled her experience and response to being asked about her gender. The individual was at the mall when she noticed a little girl staring at her.

Shortly after, the woman made eye contact with her, which encouraged the child to engage in a conversation. The child asked her, “Are you a girl or a boy?” On hearing her daughter's question, the mother intervened and apologized to the woman.

The woman laughed it off, bent down to the child’s level, and told the girl, “It’s okay, it's confusing sometimes…I’m a girl.” The woman explained that as a girl, she preferred wearing boys' clothing because it was more comfortable.

On hearing the woman’s response, the little girl was excited about both of them belonging to the same gender. After a quick high five, she even introduced the woman to her brother and told her he was a boy.

Woman misgendered by a little girl at the mall. Told her it’s all good, being a girl is great. pic.twitter.com/jJprtueT8l — Teddy - PolyBackTest.com (@Bitcoin_Teddy) June 30, 2026

To this, the woman explained, “That’s great! Brothers are boys and sisters are girls; there’s only boys and girls.” The mom who was observing the interaction breathed a sigh of relief, according to the woman.

The woman said the mother appeared relieved that the conversation had not veered into a discussion about gender identity.

The two continued chatting a bit more about the little girl’s brother and little dog and parted ways on a positive note. Upon reflection, the woman said, “That is how you address gender to children. You don’t.”

She added, “That is how you empower little girls and let them know that it’s okay to be a girl who dresses however you want without having to change your gender.”

She further concluded her experience by stating that it was how one would avoid confusing children. The woman used her interaction to explain how this was another way to avoid projecting personal beliefs about gender and pronouns on a child.

The Internet Had Praise for The Woman Misgendered by a Little Girl

Since resurfacing on the internet, the video shared by @WallStreetApes has surpassed 1 million views. The comment section was largely filled with praise for the woman's response. Many acknowledged her response to the situation and gushed about it.

One such individual said, “Thank you. That was really beautiful and respectful…” Similarly, another commented on the woman’s remarks about some people getting offended over misgendering. The user said, “This is actually amazing to see for once!”

Others resonated with the remark about projecting one’s personal beliefs on gender on children. They said, “There’s nothing wrong with being whoever you want to be, just don’t put it on the children.”