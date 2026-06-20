“It’s No Joke”: Viral Rent Price Skit Sparks Debate About Housing Costs

A viral comedy skit about apartment hunting has sparked discussion online after exaggerating just how expensive renting can feel for many Americans.

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The video references the rising cost of housing, noting that average rent has increased from about $1,029 in 2016 to roughly $1,698 in 2026. Many commenters said the skit reflected their own experiences with housing affordability.

The leasing agent says they started at $1,800 for 470 square feet. Somber music begins playing over the video as the renter asks if that is for a one-bedroom, to which the agent says no, that is the price of a studio, and that a one-bedroom begins at $3,500. The square footage on those? 550.

The Video Sparked Discussion About Housing Affordability

While the video is intended as satire, many commenters said it reflected their experiences with rising housing costs.

"But it’s no joke, rent prices have skyrocketed in America," the post said.

Rent is so expensive in America, it’s become a trend to make skits about going into leasing offices and just asking the price



But it’s no joke, rent prices have skyrocketed in America



- In 2016 the national average rent price was $1,029

- By 2020 it was $1,185

- In 2026 that… pic.twitter.com/WadsJpmaPx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2026

The video generated discussion in the comments. One commenter said, "Biggest reason is, rent control and anti landlord laws play a huge part along with regulations, big companies have bought out the small and medium mom and pop landlords".

Biggest reason is, rent control and anti landlord laws play a huge part along with regulations, big companies have bought out the small and medium mom and pop landlords. — NouveaTocqueville (@NouveaT53568) June 16, 2026

Another user expresses a similar concern, and wrote, "That's what PE (public equity) does; it destroys all it touches".

That's what PE does; it destroys all it touches. — Isis Shrugged (@IsisShrugged) June 16, 2026

The video cuts to a breakdown of all of the rent prices from 2019 to now, and why it has increased so much. According to the video, some California cities experienced particularly steep rent increases.

The skit resonated with many viewers, who used the comments section to share their own experiences with rising housing costs.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the rental data referenced in the video.