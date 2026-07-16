Parking Garage Argument Goes Viral Over Right of Way

A video shared on X is drawing attention after appearing to show a heated confrontation between two drivers inside a parking garage. In the clip, a woman repeatedly asks another driver to move his vehicle, while the man insists the lane is one-way and tells her she should back up instead. The footage has since sparked debate among viewers over who had the right of way.

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It is unclear how things escalated to this point, but the video begins with the guy standing outside of his car. The woman is in hers, but the door is open. She can be heard yelling repeatedly for him to move his car.

However, it appears that the roadway was a one-way, as the guy confirms. The woman then says that she was just parking and that he needs to move anyway.

Black people cannot follow any simple directions or rules anywhere



This Black girl sits and argues with this White kid because she's driving the wrong way in a parking ramp



Just trying to do the most basic things in life turn into a nightmare when you encounter these people pic.twitter.com/nnkMHGEI6j — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) July 16, 2026

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Commenters Debate the Parking Garage Confrontation

Some commenters focused on the race of those involved, while others criticized those remarks and instead discussed the apparent disagreement over the parking garage's one-way traffic flow.

One commenter wrote, "Literally not a single logical thing coming out of her mouth. It’s not that hard to follow the laws of the road or any parking lot, for that matter. We should just be able to turn in video footage of people doing dumb s*** like this and get their licenses revoked."

Another commenter said, "Just call the cops. Let them deal with their crazy delusional behavior. Who knows, maybe she’ll end up doing something stupid and getting arrested. It is not hard to follow the big arrows pointing left or right / up or down."

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Some also agreed that they'd feel strongly if they had been going the wrong way in a parking garage and got blocked by a car for doing so, like this woman surely did. But they would have handled it differently, or so they claim. Indeed, the core of this problem lies within this woman's behavior.

In the time spent yelling at the man, she could have been backing up and going down the correct aisle in the garage. Causing this kind of scene is only being an inconvenience for not just yourself, but also everybody around you.

Towards the end of the video the man tries to tell her that he has two people agreeing that he's in the right, but the woman continues to be belligerent towards him. The video cuts off then. It is unclear what the outcome of this situation was.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what led to the confrontation or what happened after the video ended.