A video of an ice cream cone that did not melt or wash away under steaming hot water went viral online. It didn’t melt or wash away immediately. Viewers speculated about what ingredients could have made it resistant to such high temperatures.

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The video shared by @fletch1066 on TikTok has gone viral across social media. In it, a person was seen holding the cone of an ice cream against steaming hot water.

As the hot water made contact with the icy dessert, instead of melting, it was simply rigid. A group of people could be seen standing by and watching the demonstration unfold.

They were visible from the reflection of the faucet when water ran through it. These bystanders witnessed the almost non-melting ice cream and appeared surprised by it.

An individual who observed the scene asked, “What is in this new ice cream we are feeding our kids? Is it petrified?”

@fletch1066 What are they feeding our kids these days? Wouldn’t ever melt ? Definitely not ice cream #icecream creamsundaescones ice cream van ♬ original sound - Jane Fletch66

The same person jokingly wondered if perhaps it was from outer space. However, it took almost an entire minute for the ice cream to fully melt away, according to the video’s time stamp of 54 seconds.

The video has surpassed 1.2 million views and has baffled many TikTokers. The creator who posted it alleged that it wasn’t ice cream. This sparked several speculations over the ingredients in it and what it possibly could be in the comment section of the viral video.

According to reports by Ice Cream Science, chemicals such as emulsifiers and stabilizers are used to make the dessert rigid and able to resist high temperatures. About this, a user on TikTok commented, “It’s not dairy anymore. It’s just emulsifiers.”

Similarly, another person suggestively said, “It’s not ice cream. It’s full of oils rather than cream.” Many others shared similar reactions in response to the video. It didn’t take very long for it to be reshared on X.

X Was Equally Baffled by The Ice Cream Cone Under Hot Water That Didn’t Melt for a Whole Minute

@WallStreetApes reshared the viral TikTok on their verified account, which has amassed 1.9 million views. The account suggested that the reason “modern ice cream in America” did not melt was because it’s probably not ice cream in the first place.

The caption noted that such products are sometimes labeled "frozen dairy dessert" rather than ice cream, and suggested this labeling could become more common.

HOW WILL IT MELT IN MY STOMACH THENNNN???????? pic.twitter.com/f9yev9tXfv — M. Reza Rahmani (@Rahmani_Mreza) June 30, 2026

To support those claims, the user listed ingredients that make an ice cream rigid. According to the verified user on X, ingredients like high levels of stabilizers, gums, vegetable oils and fats, air, and freezing point-altering ingredients like maltodextrins, contribute to an ice cream’s rigidity.

Many commenters agreed the product no longer resembled real ice cream. They commented, saying, “Bro, this ain’t ice cream anymore, it’s a chemical weapon disguised as a dessert…” Others encouraged commenters to make their own ice cream instead.

The details above reflect the accounts as shared by @fletch1066 on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.