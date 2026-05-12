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Internet Is Offering Vinegar Tips After Woman Posts About Husband Who Followed Laundry Instructions to the Letter and Missed the Point Entirely

By Reni

8:43 AM CDT on May 12, 2026

Spouse complained about husband who followed instruction to take out work uniform but left the laundry overnight.

Spouse complained about husband who followed instruction to take out work uniform but left the laundry overnight.

|Image Credit: Reference images via (L) Canva ; (R) Sarah Chai via Pexels

A woman's Reddit post about her husband following her instructions to the letter — taking out only her work uniform and leaving the rest of the laundry to go musty overnight — has drawn over a thousand reactions on r/mildlyinfuriating.

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The poster shared an image of the damp clothes, explaining in the caption that they had been sitting in the machine since the night before. 

Leaving laundry in the machine overnight is generally not recommended as it can cause clothes to develop an unpleasant odor. In some cases, the quality of the clothes also changes after being soaked for too long in the machine. 

According to the post, the wife had asked her husband to take her work uniform out of the machine and hang it to air dry.

The husband followed the exact instructions, but then did not take out the rest of the laundry in the machine, causing the clothes to get musty. As a result, the remaining clothes developed the musty odor that comes from sitting wet in a closed machine overnight. 

The user just had one question in the aftermath of her husband’s actions: “Why?” The individual did not elaborate further about the conversation between the married couple. 

The thread drew over a thousand reactions, ranging from laundry hacks to commentary on the husband's approach to following instructions. 

Reddit Responds With Hacks After the Spouse Complained About Their Husband

Many commenters recommended running another wash cycle with white vinegar to eliminate the smell, with one writing, “It’ll take the stink right out. White vinegar is magic.” 

Similarly, another added, “White vinegar into the washing machine and do another round of washing.” Another noted, “You’re much better off using a commercial laundry sanitizer or just running a hot cycle if your clothes can handle it.” 

A final one mentioned, “Clothes smelling just cause they are slightly damp for a few hours isn’t normal.” Some Redditors brought up the husband’s actions and claimed he should’ve paid better attention when drying their spouse’s work uniform. 

An individual asked, “This is annoying. Did he re-wash the clothes when he realized that mistake?”

This particular question prompted a response from the Redditor who shared the post. The spouse confirmed that their husband didn’t do a second round after realizing the alleged mistake. 

The user on Reddit wrote, “What makes it worse is that I had made sure our dryer was completely empty and set up to go for him too.” The same user added, “All he had to do was move the washing two paces into the dryer and press one button.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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