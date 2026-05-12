Internet Is Debating Whether Bird Songs Are Actually Relaxing — the Seagull and Car Alarm People Have Entered the Chat

Redditors speculate why bird songs are “relaxing” to the human brain. While many agree with the statement, others were skeptical. Some even claimed that perhaps if we knew what birds were truly saying, we’d feel the opposite of relaxed.

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The discussion began after a user on Reddit shared a video of likely a Eurasian wren. This species is known for for their loud, high-pitched songs.

In the video, the bird appeared to be perched on a branch and letting out a series of different chirps amid a quiet natural setting. In the clip, the Redditor said, “Our brains associate it (bird song) with safety.”

The Redditor alleged that when we humans listen to songbirds chirp, we feel safe. But the minute it stops, our fight-or-flight instincts get activated. Reports from National Geographic also state that listening to bird songs soothes the brain.

That’s because birds remain quiet when there’s a predator nearby. This keeps nearby humans alert, but also other creatures in the vicinity who are generally prey.

Although it is a common belief, science tells another story. According to a 2026 report from Bird Watching Daily, birds go quiet for many reasons apart from predators being around them.

They remain silent if they’ve already defended their territory, because of shifts in their biological rhythms, to cool down, conserve energy or feed. But what did Reddit think about this?

Redditors Speculate We Might Not Find It As Relaxing If We Knew What They Were Saying

As mentioned earlier, Redditors had differing opinions about whether or not bird songs were truly relaxing or not. Many shared GIFs and stickers portraying themselves in zen mode.

Others were in complete agreement with the Reddit user’s scientifically backed statement.

An individual claimed, “It puts me at ease as it reminds me that the world is far greater than my problems. Also, I like songbirds.” Another mentioned, “Makes sense since the birds go silent in times of danger…”

One more claimed, “I heard that hearing a bird call once a day (even if recorded) can lower our cortisol.”

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As mentioned earlier, not everyone on Reddit appeared to be a fan of bird calls and chirps. Some even claimed it was more annoying than relaxing and explained the reason.

One person said, “Hearing seagulls yell at everything and everyone while I try to sleep is not very relaxing.” The next one stated, “My local birds mimic the sound of car alarms instead of singing.”

Another added, “It’s not relaxing at 3:30 in the morning when I’m trying to sleep.” A final one noted, “Idk man, try telling that to anyone who wakes up to mynas squabbling.” Similarly, the internet was divided over whether or not bird songs were truly relaxing or a nuisance.