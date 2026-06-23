Internet Divided After Dominatrix’s Explosive Claims About Kristi Noem’s Husband Surface

Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor spoke publicly about her reported relationship with Bryon Noem, the husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a new episode of “UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton” podcast. The episode is scheduled for release on June 23.

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According to Uncloseted Media, she shared details she said had not previously been made public. The Daily Dot could not independently verify Sotomayor's account of the relationship or the specific incidents she described.

She discussed what she described as a nine-year online relationship with Bryon Noem. For example, Sotomayor said that during one phone call with Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem entered the room unannounced.

“I hear, ‘Who are you talking to?’” Sotomayor said.

She said she was afraid because Noem was serving as Homeland Security secretary when the incident occurred. Sotomayor also accused Bryon Noem of hypocrisy, saying they had discussed gender identity and fantasies during their relationship.

She said the relationship should prompt Noem to reassess specific policy positions he has supported and to engage with transgender advocacy groups.

So Kristi Noem's husband apparently likes to crossdress and wear massive fake boobs...



National security experts warn it could have opened up the ex-Cabinet member to blackmail



What an insane report from @JoshTBoswell and @newshound990 https://t.co/f2DXZ5Vwtd — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) March 31, 2026

During the interview, Sotomayor said Bryon Noem was not concerned about the consequences of their actions and that he wanted to meet in person. She said that she intentionally avoided discussing any sensitive information because she wanted “plausible deniability.”

Neither Bryon Noem nor Kristi Noem has publicly responded to Sotomayor’s latest remarks as of the time of publication.

On X, however, some users focused on the issue of hypocrisy. “It’s [what] makes it newsworthy,” wrote one. Others defended Noem's right to privacy and engagement in consensual adult behavior, arguing that legal, consensual fetishes should remain private.

One commenter wrote, “From the party that blames drag queens for everything, weird!” Another user said the reaction illustrated 'projection outrage,' without further elaboration.

NEW:

Kristi Noem's representatives respond to the @DailyMail report about her husband's alleged secret double life where he cross-dresses and chats online with fetish models, saying she's devastated and the family is blindsided by this. They're asking for privacy and prayers at… pic.twitter.com/mJ3QCgqs3C — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) March 31, 2026

On the other hand, some speculated that the controversy could leave Bryon Noem feeling “free for the first time in his life.” Another joked, “I already like him, you don’t have to keep selling him to me.” Others said that Bryon Noem “deserves to live his best life,” whereas several commenters said they did not object to consensual adult relationships, but public figures should be held to the same standards they advocate politically.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify Sotomayor's specific claims about her relationship with Bryon Noem, including the incidents she described involving Kristi Noem. This article relies on Sotomayor's account as reported by Uncloseted Media.