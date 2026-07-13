Viral Video of Airbnb Host Pushed Into Pool by Party Guest Has X Siding With the Owner — and Debating the Credit Card Deposit

A video shared to X by the account @ClownWorld showed an Airbnb host being pushed into his pool after attempting to end a party at the rental property.

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"An Airbnb host showed up to end a party and asked the guests to leave. Instead of walking out, one of them shoved the host straight into the pool," the account wrote.

The footage, recorded at night, showed an older man wearing a cap and a blue polo shirt standing near the pool, facing off with a younger man in a white T-shirt.

An Airbnb host showed up to end a party and asked the guests to leave. Instead of walking out, one of them shoved the host straight into the pool.



The moment someone asks you to leave their property, the argument is over. You don’t have to like it, but you don’t get to assault… pic.twitter.com/lIXP1Bv6tr — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 12, 2026

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The two appeared to be arguing before the younger man placed his hands on the host and shoved him backward into the water.

A loud splash followed as the host fell into the pool, and whoever was filming panned the camera down to show him struggling to regain his footing while partially submerged. As he pulled himself upright, he shouted toward the party, and guests began leaving the property.

"The moment someone asks you to leave their property, the argument is over. You don't have to like it, but you don't get to assault the owner because you didn't get your way," the account wrote.

The video did not specify the property's location, the nature of the party, or whether the host or the guest who pushed him pursued any legal action afterward.

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Reactions to the video largely sided with the owner, with some speculating about the fallout guests could face. One commenter wrote, "Airbnb isn't for throwing parties, and remember, your credit cards are used to rent these. Often deposits are held for situations like this, and if you assault the owners, they can withhold the deposit."

Another commenter argued that the host should have taken a different approach earlier in the night, writing, "Like literally you should have just refused service the moment you saw them."

airbnb isnt for throwing parties, and remember, your credit cards are used to rent these.. often deposits are held for situations like this, and if you assault the owners, they can withhold the deposit — The Perish Crew (@ThePerishCrew) July 13, 2026

Airbnb has maintained a global ban on parties and events at its listings since 2020, a policy the company made permanent in 2022 following a series of incidents involving unauthorized gatherings at rental properties. Hosts who experience unauthorized parties or property damage can file claims through Airbnb's host guarantee program, though enforcement and compensation may vary by case.

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One user highlighted the guests' behavior, "It is not about the color. It is about the f------- stupid, r-tard and abuse behavior most of them haves"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @ClownWorld. The identities of the host and the guest who pushed him have not been confirmed.