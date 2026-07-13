‘Way to Go Dad!’: Single Father’s Request For Advice on His Teen Daughter Earns High Praise on Reddit

A single father’s conversation with his teen daughter has earned high praise on Reddit. The man posted in the subreddit r/TwoXChromosomes asking for advice on getting the right kind of razor for shaving, for his daughter.

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But the backstory to his request tugged at the heartstrings of many on the social media forum. Reddit user u/yusukeakjon shared his struggles of being “lost in the weeds” when it comes to things related to his daughter, who just became a teenager.

After losing his wife, he said he was his daughter's primary reference point for personal questions. According to the man, she recently went to him about a personal question related to shaving and asked him to buy her a razor.

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So he turned to Reddit for help about what kind of razor or trimmer would be best for her. He specified that it needed to be a razor or trimmer without a fixed blade

He explained the reason, saying, “I’m not comfortable with her having access to something sharp due to mental health concerns following her mother’s passing.”

Reddit Was Touched by the Single Father's Request

The post on the popular SubReddit gained over 7,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. Many were touched by the single father’s request. They praised him for his openness on the subject and his concern.

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They also commended him on his consideration of her mental health. A Redditor commented on the relationship with his daughter, saying, “Your daughter must really trust you a lot to come to you with this request…It’s a testament to the strength of your relationship.”

Another person responded to the comment, adding, “I am thrilled for his daughter that she had a dad like him, she can go and trust like this!! Truly invaluable!” Similarly, others encouraged him, saying, “Way to go, dad!”

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Apart from the high praise, the comment section was filled with suggestions, with the conditions mentioned by the dad. Many suggested brand names and types of razors or trimmers.

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There were also suggestions for aftercare and precautions shared by some fellow parents.This prompted the father to respond in gratitude for the internet’s kindness to his situation.

The single dad added an edit to the original post by thanking Redditors for their suggestions, love, and support. But he made one final comment about what a lucky dad he is: “She’s an amazing girl, and if anyone’s lucky, it’s me to have her in my life…”

Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the story shared by @yusukeajon on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.