‘The Streets Are Just Not Safe Enough’: A Glasgow Mother’s Fears Over Public Safety Have Divided X Along Very Familiar Lines

A Glasgow mother's video has been shared on X by @KieraDiss, in which she describes how fears over public safety have changed the way she watches over her children.

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The video drew widespread discussion on X about policing and recent crime in Scotland. She said she constantly looks "left and right" before taking her children to the car and worries whenever they disappear from view, even for a few seconds.

"Surely I'm not the only [one] in Glasgow right now that, when you're looking outside, you're literally looking left and right," she said. "My two young girls… I can't even go out my front door without being worried that something's going to happen."

She said she abandoned plans for an evening walk after the park they typically visit was reportedly linked to a recent attack. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claim.

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She mentioned one of the suspects had been granted bail and that she no longer felt comfortable taking her children to the park. "I'm not going to walk up [to] the park," she said. "We're actually victims in our own cities… because the streets are just not safe enough. That is sickening."

Young mothers in Glasgow like Sasha are living a daily nightmare, in fear for their own safety as well as their children’s.



She explains that even her local park is off limits due to a recent incident.



It’s not fair and she says enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/evHVCxpE4I — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 12, 2026

The mother urged people to attend protests calling for stronger action to protect women and children. She also said she did not know whether authorities would respond.

On X, many commenters echoed her concerns over public safety, while others blamed Scottish First Minister John Swinney and immigration policies. Several called for protests or stricter immigration controls, while others used inflammatory language about migrants and ethnic groups.

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Many of those claims were unsubstantiated. The Daily Dot does not endorse or amplify inflammatory statements about migrants or ethnic groups, and such comments represent the views of individual users rather than verified reporting.

We cant allow it to become reality, this sickens me to hear such restriction in our lives because of people who hate us are being let in the country - vote Restore! — Justice4all (@ch477er) July 13, 2026

Glasgow has seen several reported sexual assault cases and public demonstrations in recent weeks. Police have warned that misinformation online has led to protests in multiple neighborhoods, including innocent people being targeted based on false claims shared on social media.

Police have urged residents to verify information before acting on claims circulating on social media, warning that false reports have led to innocent people being targeted.