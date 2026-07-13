‘Can You Stop? It’s Really Weird’: A Man Who Left Flowers at a Stranger’s Grave for 15 Years Was Confronted by Her Father — TikTok Disagrees With the Dad

Would it be considered a sweet gesture or weird behavior if a man left flowers at an unknown dead girl’s grave for 15 years? Well, that’s exactly what an influencer is asking the internet to answer after her friend, with whom this happened, confided in her about it.

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The TikToker said she shared the story with her friend's permission after he told her he was uncertain whether his behavior was appropriate. According to the woman, her friend would visit his grandmother’s grave every single month.

Each month, he would bring flowers to his grandmother's grave. On one particular visit, at sixteen, he decided to go for a walk around the cemetery and noticed a new grave. On the headstone, he realized that it was of a young girl who was only two or three years older than him.

@paleandinteresting Is this a sweet gesture or weird behaviour? my friend called me to tell me this story and gave me permission to tell it on tiktok because he really wants to know if what he was doing was weird. basically every month he goes to see his grandma's grave and leaves her flowers. there is a young girl's grave nearby that never has flowers so he always gives her one. after 15 years the dad finally caught him doing this and said it was weird and never do it again. I personally think it's super sweet, but what do you think? ♬ original sound - Pale & interesting | Lifestyle

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He also noticed the young woman's grave had no flowers, so he took a few from his grandmother's bouquet and placed them there. The next month he visited, he once more noticed the absence of flowers and repeated the act.

Shortly after that, it became a regular habit to visit both graves and lay out flowers for them accordingly. The reason it turned out the way it did was that each time he visited, he never recalled seeing flowers at her grave.

So he’d visit the late girl’s grave, leave her one flower, and then pay his respects to his grandmother and leave the remainder of the bouquet. This continued for 15 years. On hearing about her friend’s monthly routine, she said, “I think it’s incredibly sweet.”

Man Who Left Flowers Gets Caught by Her Father

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According to the TikToker, the man was recently caught leaving flowers at the unknown deceased woman’s grave by her dad. He was in the middle of his usual routine at her grave when another man’s voice startled him from behind.

The voice apparently belonged to her father, who wondered what the man was doing. Panicked, he lied to him, claiming he was the young girl’s friend. But the other man refused to believe the statement since he knew all of his daughter’s friends.

This time, when the dad asked him about his actions once more, the man was honest. He explained his monthly visitations. He also told him he’d visit the young girl’s grave first and then visit his grandmother’s.

When the man pointed out the absence of flowers, the dad appeared offended. But things quickly cleared up when the man explained his intentions.

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In response, the dad told him, “Can you stop doing this? It's really weird, you don’t even know her.” But what shocked both the internet and the dad was that it had been going on for 15 years.

The Internet Thought It Was a Sweet Gesture

The TikTok drew more than 214,000 views and hundreds of comments, most of them praising the man's gesture. But what they did find weird was the dad’s reaction.

Image Credit: TikTok | @paleandinteresting

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An individual commented on the timeline of the dad finding a stranger at his daughter’s grave, saying, “If it took the dad 15 years to notice, I think your friend was doing the right thing.” The content creator agreed with the comment, saying, “That’s what I said!”

Similarly, another claimed, “I think it’s weird that the dad was offended by this...” Another commenter speculated, “(The) dad clearly felt guilty for not doing it himself. It’s really a sweet, kind thing.”

The details above are a reflection of the story shared by @paleandinteresting on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.