A Restaurant in LA Charges $1,000 for a Tomahawk Steak Taco — a Chef Went Home and Made It for $75 — Then Andrew Tate Showed Up in the Comments

A video originally posted on Facebook by Chefclub Network and reshared on X by @Steeler4ever7, showed a chef recreating a $1,000 tomahawk steak recipe he saw at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

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"A little time off, not too long ago, I went to visit some buddies down in LA and they took me to this restaurant where they use awesome quality pieces of meat and they give you an awesome experience," he said. "The price tag is outstanding, but wow, was it good."

He began by preparing the tomahawk with roasted garlic and fajita seasoning before opening the cut to add a filling. "Now what they did is give us an option of whether we wanted veggies or other items on the inside. We went for the veggies," he said.

I bought a tomahawk steak once for $75 at a restaurant.



Been if I was LeBron I am not paying $1k for a steak. That’s absolutely crazy.



Good or not I can but so much with $1k vs than a meal. pic.twitter.com/9FBOj67pxo — SteelerNation (@Steeler4ever7) July 13, 2026

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After searing the steak, the chef breaded it using flour, egg wash, and panko in a double coating before frying it in hot oil. "It is heavy, that's a big boy right there, it's not just about ten pounds," he said while lowering the steak into the oil.

The chef then cut the fried steak into pieces, serving it on tortillas with fajita seasoning, guacamole salsa, cilantro, and lime. He ended the video by noting that the dish served six people at the restaurant with food left over.

"It wasn't a waste and it was great, it was delicious," he said, estimating that home cooks could recreate the dish for roughly seventy-five dollars in ingredients plus around thirty dollars more for the tortillas and toppings.

The @Steeler4ever7 account shared the clip on X with a personal comparison to a steak purchase of their own. "I bought a tomahawk steak once for $75 at a restaurant," the account wrote.

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"Been if I was LeBron I am not paying $1k for a steak. That's absolutely crazy," the account wrote, arguing that a thousand dollars could buy considerably more food elsewhere.

Reactions to the video ranged from culinary critique to debate on the massive price tag. One commenter wrote, "It's called so because it hits like a Tomahawk into your wallet."

So funny listening to poor people talk about money.



They think it has value.



They cant contemplate having the kind of money where 1k is the same as free. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 13, 2026

Andrew Tate, a social media figure who has faced criminal charges in Romania, commented on the post, arguing that the prices seem different to the rich. "So funny listening to poor people talk about money. They think it has value. They can't contemplate having the kind of money where 1k is the same as free," Tate wrote.

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Other commenters focused on the cooking process itself rather than the price debate. One wrote, "That is lots of work to ruin a steak. Go buy fajita meat if you want a fajita."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact price or location of the original restaurant dish described in the video. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @Steeler4ever7. The identity of the chef depicted in the video has not been confirmed.