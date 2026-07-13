‘Your Boy Is Right in This Situation’: Dad Called His Son Out for Mowing a Hill the Wrong Way — Turns Out He Might Have Been the One Who Was Wrong

A video shared on X by user @angelojello74 shows his 20-year-old son mowing a sloped residential lawn with a red Toro push mower. In the comments, users debated whether the technique shown was unsafe or simply practical.

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The clip showed the son mowing a grassy incline in a suburban neighborhood. Users were debating whether the mower should be pushed up and down the hill or moved across the slope.

Some argued that mowing horizontally across a hill can increase the risk of a rollover, while others defended the commonly used method, which can help create cleaner mowing patterns. “Yeah, go sideways on a hill; sounds like a good way to flip a lawnmower,” one user wrote.

The poster, meanwhile, aired his grievances about the fact that his son "will [never] listen to me." He believed "[his] son might be dumb."

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Don’t get pissed at me for what I’m about to say. But sometimes I think my son might be dumb as shit. Who cuts a lawn and goes up and down a hill. I’ve told him for years that you go side to side. Just proves my point that none of my kids will ever listen to me. pic.twitter.com/dU33sdRgWW — jello (@angelojello74) July 13, 2026

Another commenter disagreed, saying, “I like to keep my mower lines straight and clean. Almost impossible to do going sideways on a hill. Your boy is right in this situation!!!” The original poster acknowledged that mowing straight up and down a slope also carries risks.

The father said he had worked on a golf course and had experience in turf management, which he cited as the basis for his preference.

One commenter questioned whether the father had actually shown his son the preferred technique. “Did you actively show him, help him, and provide constructive feedback along with reasons why your way is better? Or did you just shout at him 50 times to do it your way without explanation or demonstration?” a user wrote.

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Man don't slag your family online, esp with pics. — JakeR (retired from trolling) (@vmpops) July 13, 2026

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries involving riding and walk-behind lawn mowers include incidents linked to slopes and loss of control. So manufacturers typically advise users to avoid mowing on steep slopes and to use the specific safety information or manual that they provide with their equipment.