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‘Your Boy Is Right in This Situation’: Dad Called His Son Out for Mowing a Hill the Wrong Way — Turns Out He Might Have Been the One Who Was Wrong

7:52 AM CDT on July 13, 2026

Is this 20-year-old mowing a hill incorrectly or using a safer technique?

Is this 20-year-old mowing a hill incorrectly or using a safer technique?

|Images via X/angelojello74

A video shared on X by user @angelojello74 shows his 20-year-old son mowing a sloped residential lawn with a red Toro push mower. In the comments, users debated whether the technique shown was unsafe or simply practical.

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The clip showed the son mowing a grassy incline in a suburban neighborhood. Users were debating whether the mower should be pushed up and down the hill or moved across the slope.

Some argued that mowing horizontally across a hill can increase the risk of a rollover, while others defended the commonly used method, which can help create cleaner mowing patterns. “Yeah, go sideways on a hill; sounds like a good way to flip a lawnmower,” one user wrote.

The poster, meanwhile, aired his grievances about the fact that his son "will [never] listen to me." He believed "[his] son might be dumb."

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Another commenter disagreed, saying, “I like to keep my mower lines straight and clean. Almost impossible to do going sideways on a hill. Your boy is right in this situation!!!” The original poster acknowledged that mowing straight up and down a slope also carries risks.

The father said he had worked on a golf course and had experience in turf management, which he cited as the basis for his preference.

One commenter questioned whether the father had actually shown his son the preferred technique. “Did you actively show him, help him, and provide constructive feedback along with reasons why your way is better? Or did you just shout at him 50 times to do it your way without explanation or demonstration?” a user wrote.

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According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries involving riding and walk-behind lawn mowers include incidents linked to slopes and loss of control. So manufacturers typically advise users to avoid mowing on steep slopes and to use the specific safety information or manual that they provide with their equipment.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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