A Reddit post on r/AskReddit asked users to share the names of celebrities whose 15 minutes of fame are over but who are not ready to realize it. The post, titled “What celebrity doesn't want to realize their 15 minutes are over?” was shared on Oct. 14 and drew 1,600 comments.

The first name to appear in the comments section was Erika Kirk. One commenter wrote, “Agreed. She doesn't realize that her late husband was something of a load-bearing personality. She's either overwhelmed with the grief of her slain husband, or she's trying desperately to keep TPUSA from going fiscally bankrupt. Either way it's going to all come crashing down.”

Another commenter wrote, “The first 14 minutes were Charlie’s.” Then someone else wrote, “Hers might not be over. I can see them having her on the ticket as VP in 2028. They wanted Charlie to be their Christ figure, then that fizzled out and was replaced by his wife trying to continue the grift. They decided to hitch their wagon to her instead of continuing to capitalize on their martyr directly, so I imagine they're not done with her.”

The second name to appear in the comments section was Hawk Tuah. One commenter wrote, “Hawk Tuah is the only real answer.” Another wrote, “Honestly, at first I respected the hustle. It seemed she knew she was a 15-minute farmer and tried to strike while the iron was hot... Then she decided to scam people.”

The third name to appear in the comments section was Salt Bae. One commenter wrote, “Same here. Once he did all that weird s*** at the World Cup, it should've just ended right away.” Another wrote, “I always thought making a meme over something so trivial as a dude with sunglasses sprinkling salt on food was about as dumb as memes get. Keep in mind this was before AI slop and brainrot were yet to make an appearance on social media.”



Other names mentioned in the comments section included Nikki Blonsky, Soulja Boy, Chanel West Coast, Lilly Singh, Spuds MacKenzie, the Paul brothers, Farrah Abraham, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Frankie Paul and others.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.