Nobody can find a single real word in this chaotic kids word search

A Reddit user challenged the internet to solve a children’s word search that appeared to contain no actual findable words, raising suspicions that the impossible Easter-themed puzzle was AI-generated and published without human review.

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u/XcuseMeWat shared the wordsearch, directing users to take a stab at it. “I defy you to find a single word in this 'kids' word search,” wrote the poster.

The thread went viral with over 11,000 upvotes and 3,000 comments from Reddit users who broke every rule to find some of the listed answers.

Others found accidental, unlisted words or got creative and circled completely made-up words.

Users on the thread largely concluded that the wordsearch was, as one user put it—"AI made, and published without any checks."

As AI is increasingly touted as the right tool for every job, it pays to step back and consider why you're using it. Although AI likely can complete a task, is the task actually the best application of the technology?

The unhinged word hunt gave way to criticism of applications for AI and its failure to successfully complete a simple task like word search creation.

One commenter pointed out, "...aren't there existing word search generators that actually produce a proper word search? Instead, they used AI with no solutions. Pathetic." Another mentioned they programmed a fully functional word search generator over 40 years ago, without the help of AI. “And they want AI to take over the military,” joked u/Life-Celebration-747.

The broken word search thread exemplified one of the more concerning themes discussed by AI critics. The technology is incapable of internal error-checking. It doesn't know what it doesn't know.

So when human operators responsible for checking the work skip this vital step in the process, demented word searches—or much, much worse—can result.

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