TikTok creator Brittany Norris has sparked a discussion about co-parenting and custody disputes after saying her child's father served her with paperwork seeking to have his now-wife adopt their child. In a video she posted Aug. 22, Norris, who uses the handle @brittanynorris_, described the development as another painful chapter in the ongoing custody battle. Her post was captioned, "I'm [about] to be like Kanye when he gets sued," and received around 170,300 likes.

"My co-parent just served me with paperwork to get his wife to adopt my kid," Norris said. She added that she understood the request as an attempt to end her parental rights. The creator said she was shocked and frustrated by the situation and initially dropped to the ground crying after receiving the paperwork. She also said her financial circumstances during an earlier stage of the custody dispute had limited her ability to fight back.

"Once you think the custody battle ends, it'll never end," Norris said, adding that the latest development had left her feeling overwhelmed.

However, she said she was determined to approach the situation differently this time. "I'm not scared like I used to be," she said, adding that she did not want to give up without a fight.

In the comments section of the video, parents and stepparents shared their perspectives on blended families and parental rights.

One commenter said she herself was a stepmother and wrote, "As a stepmom, this is so weird?????" Another commenter advised Norris to document the situation and seek legal guidance. Others urged her not to sign away her parental rights without knowing the potential consequences, and that it's best she get legal perspective as to what her child's father could do after that if he limits her role in their life.

While some viewers also speculated about the father's wife's role in the situation, the video itself does not establish her motivations or perspective. Many commenters shared personal experiences with custody disputes and stepparent adoptions. With the sheer number of such examples in the comments alone, it was clear that complicated disagreements between former partners affect the entire family on both sides of the situation without much of a say.

TikTok users discuss parenting battles.

Stepparent adoption can be legally done where a parent's spouse becomes the child's legal parent. Depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances, the other legal parent may need to consent, or a court may determine that consent isn't required in a specific case. Terminating a parent's legal rights is a separate, though closely related, issue, as requirements vary by state, and a parent's objection can influence how a case proceeds.

So, the Daily Dot cannot confirm what will happen next; the legal basis for her request and the next steps in Norris' case is unclear.