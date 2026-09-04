‘I’m Just Bamboozled’: A Mom Said Her Ex’s Girlfriend Dyed Her Daughter’s Hair Purple Without Permission

A mother's frustration over what was done to her daughter's hair without permission has sparked a discussion about co-parenting boundaries on TikTok. The creator, who goes by @renwithoutcontext, said that the child's father's girlfriend had dyed the underside of their daughter's hair purple without permission.

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Serenity shared her reaction in a video posted to TikTok, explaining that she shares joint custody of her daughter with the child's father.

She was surprised to find out that his girlfriend had colored the lower part of the girl's hair. The video, together with the overlay "without my permission!!!", had reached more than one million likes and had approximately 39,000 comments. "I'm just bamboozled at this point," said Serenity, before going on to explain the situation to the viewers.

The creator said that her daughter has naturally red or ginger hair and that the family has never dyed it or cut it. She said that she had told her daughter since she was born, "You must not touch your hair until you are 18," and believed that the child's natural hair "does not need altering."

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She also used the video to seek advice from hairstylists on the app about removing the purple tint without damaging her daughter's hair.

Commenters offered several solutions. One commenter suggested, "Use Head & Shoulders with vitamin C tablets. Will wash it right (…) out."

With regard to the parent and their partner with whom she shares custody of her daughter, Serenity asked, "What should I do at this point?" She said that she earlier tried to be accommodating in the co-parenting arrangement, but she now feels differently after this incident.

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"Cause I was being nice before, now I'm not," she said.

Several details that might provide fuller context were not addressed in the video, including the child's age, the type of dye used, and whether the father had approved the coloring.

Although hair color can be temporary, decisions about a child's appearance can be controversial. Thus, some commenters focused on the family issues. "Dad allowed it. The problem is with him," wrote one. "As a hair stylist and mother, I would be on FIRE," said another. "The point has been missed… greatly. Doesn't matter if she's 17 or 5. Her mother said NO, and someone overrode that. Not okay," fumed a third.