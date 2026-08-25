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‘I’m Feeling Really Freaked Out’: Florida Mom Says Two Men Followed Her Through Multiple Aisles at a Walmart Store Until She Found Employees to Walk Her to Her Car

By Reni

6:31 AM CDT on August 25, 2026

Florida Mom warns shoppers after getting followed by two men at Walmart.

Florida Mom warns shoppers after getting followed by two men at Walmart.

|Image Credit: @tasiaalexis

A Florida mom is warning shoppers after she was allegedly followed by two men in broad daylight at 9:30 a.m. The popular content creator documented her experience on TikTok, sharing it with her 4.5 million followers. 

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@tasiaalexis decided to pay a visit to a new Walmart store after dropping her children off at school. Since her usual store didn’t have the checkered bath rug, she went to a new one and had a rather scary encounter. 

As soon as she walked into the store, she noticed an old man who looked at her up and down. The woman chose to ignore it and proceeded to grab a buggy and go looking for the rug. The old man near the entrance was not one of the two who later followed her.

The woman moved past the self-checkout and described the man she saw, who later followed her. She described him as a white man with brown hair, possibly in his late thirties. As soon as he noticed her, she claimed he didn’t stop looking at her. 

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@tasiaalexis

THE BEST THING TO DO IS TO NEVER GO ANYWHERE ALONE! Do not go out with your babies by yourself as a mother! Do Walmart pick up! It’s so scary! Stay safe

♬ original sound - TasiaAlexis

Like before, she chose not to read too much into it and began looking through the aisle—but she wasn’t alone. While glancing through the items, she suddenly noticed him go behind her through her peripheral vision. 

With that in mind, she continued visiting various aisles until she finally got to the bath aisle, where her checkered mat could be. She said the same man walked slowly toward her with what she described as an unsettling look.

This time, she said she felt alarmed and moved to a different aisle and surprisingly found him in a parallel aisle with another man. She saw the two men talking to each other and looking at their phones. 

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The Men Circled the Florida Mom Like a Shark….

Since she was clearly alarmed, the woman decided to take caution and remain at the front of the store. Just then, one of the two men walked in front of her while the other walked past her behind—almost circling her. 

When this happened, she recalled her thoughts, saying, “I’m feeling really freaked out at this point.” The woman attempted to “cut corners” multiple times during the ordeal and finally ended up in the men’s section.

Image Credit: TikTok | @tasiaalexis
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Although she did encounter another woman, she didn’t want to endanger her too and decided to keep going. Right at that moment, she came across two male Walmart employees and asked them to walk her to her car. She didn’t spot the men since the employees intervened.

The video drew more than 1 million views, with many commenters expressing concern. A user even wondered, “Why do people have to creep so early?” Others urged her to “make a scene” if she was ever in a similar situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @tasiaalexis on her TikTok account. Readers are advised to practice caution in similar situations and to reach out to local authorities depending on the circumstances.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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