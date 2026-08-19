A man stepped in during a physical confrontation involving a woman and several security guards in a video circulating on X. The post, which was reshared by X user @kingin247, has received more than 2.1 million views.

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Although the post on X described the men in the video as "cops," the video made it clear that they were security guards, judging from the writing on their shirts. And despite these men not being official police officers, it doesn't take away from the fact that the young woman assaulted them first, and therefore was in the wrong.

“I’m defending a girl” That excuse doesn’t justify hitting a cop. If she was already attacking the officer, stepping in to assault him wasn’t defense, it’s an excuse. https://t.co/Hlv7TXN2oE — o2m? (@kingin247) August 18, 2026

The video begins during an apparent confrontation. Less than five seconds into the clip, the woman appears to swing at one of the security guards which landed directly across his cheek. He immediately stepped closer to her, causing her to back up.

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It was at that moment that a young man wearing a black shirt stepped between the combative woman and the security guard with his fists clenched, as if trying to protect her. It must be noted that the young man was wearing a brace around his wrist, indicating that he was injured.

The security guard then grabbed his arm in an attempt to detain him, causing a struggle to ensue. The woman he appeared to be defending stepped in to defend him and free his hand from the security guard's grasp, which only made matters worse.

As the struggle continued, the man in the black shirt swung at the security guard which didn't connect with the security guard's face. He went on to swing more wild punches at his head with the same hand that was in a brace. Eventually, it took two guards to subdue him. But while they were doing so, the same combative woman and other bystanders joined in to assault the security guards. They were clearly outnumbered.

Video Shows Woman Appearing to Strike Security Guard During Confrontation

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According to a report from the law firm Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan, the role of a security guard is to keep people safe, patrol, monitor, and intervene when things go wrong. he report discusses circumstances in which security guards may intervene during a confrontation.

However, the report says that security guards are allowed to use excessive force depending on the circumstance. The report explains that if someone uses an extreme act of violence, like throwing a punch, security guards are allowed to use lethal force to subdue them. It says further that they can be held accountable if they fail to act responsibly.

As the video continued, the two security guards each held the young man by an arm to subdue him. That's not until the unruly woman intervened again and pushed the security guards, then followed it up with multiple punches to his face.

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It was pandemonium as a random woman from the crowd lunged forward and pulled the combative woman off of the security guard. Another person accompanying the woman then stepped into the fight, hitting, punching, and pulling the woman's hair.

Simultaneously, the man with the black shirt was struck and fell to the ground, screaming in pain. He could be heard complaining about his hand after falling. He could be heard yelling, "Stop breaking my bones," to the security guard who still held his hand tightly to detain him.

This X user commented, "First off, they are not cops. Second, don't go trying to get into fights if your wrist is broken and third, Don't fight a girl twice your size."

Another commenter wrote, "Stop trying to play the chivalrous hero when the entire video clearly shows direct hostility against law enforcement."

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Another commenter said, "Everyone talking about security or cop , ignoring those people attacking the security guard while doing their job."

The video does not provide additional information about the identities of those involved or whether police were called following the confrontation. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or determine whether any arrests or charges resulted from it.