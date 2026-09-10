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Woman Shares How a Horrible First Date Ended—Days Later, He Sent Her a Message About Women

4:06 PM CDT on September 10, 2026

Man Sends Woman Video About Women After Bad First Date

Man Sends Woman Video About Women After Bad First Date

|Image Credit: TikTok/@alexaabney69

TikTok creator, @alexaabney69, posted a video about a negative dating experience with a man she said was dismissive from their first interaction. The video generated 6 million views and over 7,000 comments from many viewers said she had dodged a bullet, with some commenters accusing the man of resenting women.

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Recording the video from inside her car, Alexa said the date took place about a week before she posted the video. She said their conversation was unpleasant and that he seemed uninterested in what she had to say.

@alexaabney69

i’m just confused why he sent that to me lol #fyp #baddate #storytime

♬ original sound - alexa abney

She said, “He was just giving hater number one… Couldn't be happy for anything that I said or anything that I was doing.” She also said he did not compliment her or acknowledge the things she was proud of in her life.

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After Days Without Contact, He Sent Her a Video About Women

Alexa said she was offended by his behavior and decided to stop communicating with him. Nearly a week later, he sent a video to her TikTok account.

She said the video featured a man describing women as “crazy” and “illogical” and arguing that they primarily act on emotion. The video also argued that men in committed relationships effectively become their partners' therapists.

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Alexa said she was surprised that he sent her the video. Many women in the comments supported her decision to stop communicating with him.

One commenter wrote, “Sis, you owe him nothing. You didn’t name him, didn’t shame him—he exposed himself like a toddler throwing a tantrum. And now look, you’ve got an army of women behind you. We see your worth. You were right to ghost.”

Some male commenters, however, defended the man's perspective. One commenter accused Alexa of not telling the full story. They wrote, “I just watched his video where the full story was never told at all & he is very lucky he got away! Red flags big time!”

Other commenters compared the man's behavior to that of a toddler and suggested he was seeking her attention. One commenter wrote, “As a mother of toddlers, he's desperately seeking attention from you. Positive or negative, doesn't matter. He's hopelessly trying to make you look/speak/think about him. Don't and he'll go away.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the date described by TikTok creator @alexaabney69. The details of the interaction and the man's subsequent message are based solely on Alexa's account shared on TikTok.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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