Fantasy Football Host Disputes $35 Boneless Wings Bill

A thread on Reddit's popular r/AITApod has some readers caught up in some fantasy football chicken wing drama. The post currently has 2,300 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

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In the post, titled “AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s ‘toddler food’ at a nice sports bar?” the original poster asks Reddit users whether he was in the wrong.

According to the post, u/Ok-Beyond261 hosted a fantasy football draft party at a sports bar. He told the group of six that he would cover the first round of drinks and appetizer platters because he had won the previous year's league.

The post says everyone except Kyle liked the bone-in wings. Kyle said he didn't like meat on the bone because it grossed him out. He then ordered two orders of boneless wings and fries, which he asked to put on the host's tab. To the host, boneless wings are "just chicken nuggets."

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When the bill arrived, the $35 in additional food charges led to a disagreement between the two. The host asked Kyle to pay for his order, but Kyle became defensive and said the host had agreed to cover it. However, according to the host's account, he had not agreed to cover any additional food.

According to the post, the host told Kyle, “If he wants to order off the kids' menu because he's scared of a little bone, he can pay for his own nuggets.” According to the post, the disagreement made the rest of the night awkward. The host's girlfriend said he was petty. The host later added an edit saying Kyle had seen the post and was no longer speaking to him.

Redditors Debate Who Was Responsible for the $35 Order

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Some commenters suggested that discussing the food order before ordering could have prevented the disagreement. In AITA on Reddit, if both sides are wrong the consensus is "ESH," which means "everyone sucks here." The post received numerous “ESH” judgments from commenters.

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One commenter suggested the host should have asked the table about their preferences before placing the order. The commenter argued that discussing everyone's preferences beforehand could have prevented the disagreement.

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Other commenters criticized Kyle for ordering additional food without confirming that the host would cover it.

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Some commenters said the host should have addressed the issue when Kyle placed the order rather than waiting until the bill arrived. One commenter said, "You could have told him it was on him when he ordered instead of waiting until the bill came and humiliating him."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the Reddit post. The account of the fantasy football draft party, including the dispute over the $35 food order, is based solely on the original poster’s account shared on r/AITApod. The identities and circumstances described in the post have not been independently confirmed.