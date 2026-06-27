A woman shared a post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries describing her teenage daughter's painful first breakup, prompting an outpouring of support from Reddit users.

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The post received hundreds of comments from mothers who shared similar experiences. She began by explaining that this was not only her daughter's first breakup, but also her first boyfriend. What began as a seemingly perfect high school sweetheart relationship soon took a painful turn. Here's what happened.

The Real Reason This Mother Was Triggered By Her Daughter's First Heartbreak

According to the Reddit post, her daughter and the young man got along great as friends before asking her to date. So it sounds like this union took its time, which is why her daughter let her guard down around him.

But once the dynamics of their friendship changed to something more serious, he started doing things such as bringing her flowers on her birthday. Apparently, she also had her first kiss with this boy. So, naturally, emotions were flying everywhere.

According to the mother, the relationship appeared to be progressing normally. The boy then invited her daughter to have dinner with his parents at their home. Before allowing her daughter to visit, she spoke with the boy's parents.

And once his parents passed the vibe check, her daughter went over to their home: they ate dinner, watched a movie, and ate ice cream. Then, they dropped her back home. Everything seemed to be going smoothly.

But, just about two weeks after dating, the boy broke it off. Her daughter was obviously heartbroken because the breakup was unexpected. But that's not the worst part, the boy then apologized for breaking up with her, regretted his decision, and asked her out again! The mother wrote that her daughter felt hurt and embarrassed.

However, they chose to remain friends as they decided to stay friends following the breakup. According to the poster the boy rang her up recently and made an explicit remark to her that she just froze, unable to find a response.

Then, after a brief absence from school, he returned, and the first thing he did was call her a slut in front of her friends. According to the mother, the behavior came as a shock. So, despite the embarrassment, she told her teacher what happened. And instead of responding to the matter like an adult, half-laughed and said, "Sorry, I didn't mean to laugh."

Reddit users largely expressed sympathy for the mother and her daughter, with many sharing stories of their own children's first heartbreaks and encouraging the family to continue supporting her through the experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.