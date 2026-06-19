A woman's post on X has amused users after she shared a video of an unexpected feature inside a Kentucky gas station bathroom.

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The woman, who was driving through Kentucky, said she stopped for gas and noticed a sign advertising "disco bathrooms." Thinking it was a joke, she decided to check it out for herself.

“Stopped for gas in Kentucky… saw the sign ‘We have disco bathrooms’ and thought it was a joke,” she wrote on X. She included a video showing what appeared to be a regular bathroom at first glance, though one unusual feature quickly stood out.

When she entered the restroom, she spotted a giant red button next to the sinks that read, “DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON.”

Stopped for gas in Kentucky… saw the sign ‘We have disco bathrooms’ and thought it was a joke ?

Went in, spotted the big red button that said ‘DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON’… obviously I pushed it.

Next thing I know, lights out, disco ball spinning, and I’m having an impromptu dance… pic.twitter.com/zl5IhFwzgx — NancyH (@NancyH_60) June 19, 2026

A Kentucky gas station's disco bathroom is delighting visitors

Next to the sinks was a giant red button that said “don’t push this red button” with a cartoon frog on it. The X user wrote, “Went in, spotted the big red button that said ‘DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON’… obviously I pushed it.”

When she pressed it, music began playing, a disco ball started spinning, and lights flashed around the room. “Next thing I know, lights out, disco ball spinning, and I’m having an impromptu dance party in the bathroom!” she said. “Never trust a button that tells you not to push it!”

Many commenters shared their thoughts on the unusual restroom. “What on earth?!,” asked one user. The original poster replied, “I know it’s totally crazy.” Another person added, “I think that's hilarious!” The OP replied, “Definitely different for sure.”

Another commenter issued a statement. One commenter noted that visitors should still remember to wash their hands. “I’ve heard of that too, it’s a fun and engaging thing for the bathroom just make sure you are washing your hands.”

Some commenters were familiar with the bathroom. “Just stopped there 30 minutes ago and I too pushed the button!” Another wrote, “My daughter and granddaughter stopped in there a few weeks ago and thought this was hilarious.” Someone else added, “I saw my first one in Kentucky too! Loved it.”

There may be a reason why this bathroom has a disco theme. One X user wrote: "Louisville is the world's largest producer of disco balls." Honest to God. Look it up!” The claim appears to have some basis in fact. The Omega Mirrors company, based in Louisville, Kentucky, was responsible for creating 90% of the disco balls used at the height of the disco craze in the 1970s.

Overall, the response to the disco bathroom was overwhelmingly positive. Some X users were even writing that they wanted to plan a trip to Kentucky just to see the bathroom in person. It’s certainly a fun way to make routine gas station stops more enjoyable.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on X.