‘I Need to Get My Wallet From the Car’: A Man’s First Date Ended at a Nail Salon After His Match Expected Him to Cover Her $120 Pedicure

A TikToker went viral after sharing how his first date ended when the woman he had matched with on Hinge asked him to pay for her $120 pedicure before they even made it to dinner.

Featured Video

TikToker @christiancooks99 explained that he had been talking to the woman for about a week before asking her out. Although she told him she did not have a car, he said that was not necessarily a dealbreaker since they both lived in Chicago, where not having a car is common.

The woman gave him an address and asked if he could pick her up. But once he got there, he realized that the address she gave him was a strip mall and he eventually found her inside a nail salon finishing up her pedicure.

During the time they were waiting for her to finish her appointment, he said she informed him that the pedicure costs about $120 and if that was okay. It did not take long for him to realize she expected him to pay for the pedicure, on the basis that she was getting ready for their date.

Advertisement

Christian said he initially played along, even suggesting they add more services. But when her appointment was nearly finished, he told her he needed to get his wallet from his car before getting in and driving away.

The man's approach sparked a discussion in the comments, with several social media users sharing their thoughts on how he handled the situation.

How social media commenters reacted to his approach

The video sparked many reactions from viewers online, with several commenters agreeing with the man's decision to leave after the woman appeared to expect him to pay for her pedicure.

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, "This was her plan all along if she gave you the address of the nail Solon before hand. totally agree with what you did and I’m taking this as a sign to start using my free will more."

Another user added, "As a girl, I agree with what you did."

A third commenter wrote, "As soon you said 'let’s add more' I knew your plan."

Advertisement

One more said, "‘I thought I’d be done by now’ and then to ‘I expected you to pay since I’m getting ready for you’ are contradictory statements."

Most of the commenters appeared to enjoy the way Christian handled the situation, particularly after realizing that she expected him to cover a service she had already booked, on the pretext that she was doing all of this because she was getting ready for their date.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details shared in the TikToker's account. The details above reflect the events as described by @christiancooks99 on TikTok.