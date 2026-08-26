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‘I Might Just Stop Tipping’: A TikTok Calling Tipping Culture ‘Propaganda’ Has Servers and Customers at Each Other’s Throats

9:26 AM CDT on August 26, 2026

A viral TikTok criticizing tipping culture has sparked debate among customers and restaurant workers.

A viral TikTok criticizing tipping culture has sparked debate among customers and restaurant workers.

|Image Credit: TikTok/iamlyr1c

A TikTok video by @lyr1c features a man criticizing tipping culture and sparking debate over whether customers should be expected to tip waitstaff. The video is titled "tipping propaganda" and had received nearly 24,000 likes at the time of publication.

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The creator states that waiters do not always earn just $2 or $3 an hour, as he argues that employers must make up the difference when tipped workers do not reach the applicable minimum wage.

The creator argues that tipping should be optional rather than an obligation, even when customers receive good service, and therefore he believes that ‘paying your bill is more than enough. ’He mentions that he usually leaves tips for servers but has become frustrated by social media posts suggesting that customers are bad people for not tipping or for leaving smaller tips.

The creator says towards the end, "I might just stop [tipping]."

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Viewers debated the issue in the comments between those who agreed with the view and current or former restaurant staff who said that the reality of tips is more complicated.

One commenter said that servers can earn considerably more than the minimum wage through tips. The commenter said they had heard servers complain about bad tips even though they allegedly earned $47 an hour over a five-hour shift. Another commenter, who said they had worked in the service industry for six years, claimed that many servers earn "good money."

Another commenter argued, believed that customers should not have to "pay twice" to meet an employee's wage requirements.

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Many viewers strongly disagreed with the creator's explanation of tipped wages. Several commenters said they earned between $2 and $3 an hour as servers. One mentioned that their wage stayed at $2 an hour even on a slow day when they earned only $60 in tips. Another commenter claimed employers do not always make up the difference automatically, and someone else said that workers might have to fill in paperwork and wait until they are paid what they are owed.

Social media users had differing opinions on tipping culture.

The comments also highlighted differences in tipped-wage rules across states. One commenter specifically referred to Indiana's $2.13 tipped wage and explained how the state's tipped-wage rules differed from the explanation in the TikTok.

Other commenters focused on the nature of restaurant work. One former server, cook, and manager described the tipping system as “bogus”. Another argued that servers can handle multiple tables while taking orders, delivering food and responding to customer requests. Others compared servers with cashiers and questioned why customers are expected to tip one type of customer-service worker but not another.

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"Do you tip your barber?" another commenter asked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok, including the creator’s statements about tipped wages. The views expressed in the video and comments reflect the opinions of the individuals who shared them.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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