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She Bought a $2 Waffle Cone at Ben & Jerry’s, But The Tip Screen Left Her Stunned

7:36 AM CDT on October 7, 2026

Woman says a tipping prompt on a $2 ice cream is “too much”

Woman says a tipping prompt on a $2 ice cream is “too much”

|Images via TikTok/poorandhungry and Canva

A TikTok posted by the user @poorandhungry on May 15, 2023, concerns an unexpected tip screen at an ice cream shop. It has once again prompted people to ask if tipping is a way of showing gratitude for good service, or if it merely puts pressure on customers during an ordinary purchase. The video has over 808,000 likes. In it, the creator talks about going to Ben & Jerry's to get a $2 waffle cone. She said she was surprised when a tip prompt appeared when she was paying by card.

As the creator explained, the interaction was simple: She asked for a waffle cone, got it from the cashier and then went to pay. But when the tip screen showed up, the creator felt the suggested amounts seemed unreasonable for a $2 purchase, especially since the whole transaction consisted of simply handing over a cone.

The creator ultimately chose the "no tip" option, and the cashier reacted noticeably. The reaction then became another point of dispute, as the TikTok user maintained that customers should not face consequences for refusing an optional tip.

The comments showed that the creator was by no means the only one who was frustrated by tip prompts. Several users mentioned they encountered tipping screens at self-service frozen yogurt shops, convenience stores, online checkouts, sporting events and even self-service kiosks. One user recalled seeing a tip prompt when buying mason jar lids online, and another said that a tipping option appeared when purchasing a Starbucks gift card. Some also said they had seen tip requests when picking up their own takeout or using self-checkout machines.

At the same time, a few commenters said that workers were not responsible for the tip screens that appear on payment terminals. A Starbucks worker said they felt uncomfortable when the tipping screen appeared and did not want customers to feel pressured.

TikTok users talk about tipping culture.

The discussion also brought out the difference between tipping for traditional service and tipping for counter service. Some commenters said that they usually tip restaurant servers and bartenders since tips can make up a significant portion of their income. However, others maintained that a customer should not feel obliged to leave a tip just because the payment terminal offers the option.

The situation is part of a wider discussion about "tipflation," which refers to an increase in tipping requests across different types of transactions. Although digital payment makes it easier for businesses to ask for tips at the point of payment, many such requests can also leave customers unsure about when tipping is required.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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