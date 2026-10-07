These 2026 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas Are So Specific, You’ll Want To Copy Them Immediately

Halloween isn’t for another few weeks, but people are already looking back over some of the major pop culture events of 2026 for costume ideas. A TikTok creator, Leia, who goes by @leia_ku, has a list of very specific suggestions featuring celebrities, movies, sports moments, and even a pair of bushes as possible Halloween costumes!

The caption of a video posted Sept. 21 read, "Too early for Halloween content?? nahhh," and committed to a list of Halloween costumes that will be in fashion in 2026. The video soon received nearly 3,000 likes and many enthusiastic comments, with viewers requesting a follow-up video.

The first idea is to go for a costume based on American figure skater Alysa Liu. The creator speaks of Liu's unique gold-sequined competition dress and proposes that one can achieve a similar effect using a blonde wig, some black spray paint, and a similar gold dress.

Another idea is based on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. To adapt the world of the film on a low budget, the creator recommends making cardboard armor or wrapping fabric around oneself and growing a beard if one can! If there are two people, she says, you could also turn the idea into costumes for both Odysseus and Athena. The creator also suggests a rather unusual costume for fans of IMAX cameras. She said it is possible to make an enlarged camera using cardboard, which is a do-it-yourself option that won't require a lot of money for a one-time costume.

Disney fans now have another item they can recognize. The creator has suggested that, since Hannah Montana celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2026, with a special episode and lots of nostalgia, one of the character's many sparkly outfits could be recreated. She suggested the look be completed with tinsel in one's hair.

The list then turns to one of the internet's most memorable animal-related events of the year: Punch the monkey and his orangutan plushie, who lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The creator recommended dressing up as Punch and carrying a plush.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was on the list twice. The first idea was to copy his look using a white suit and manage to add a microphone and a football part of the costume. The other suggestion was dressing up as the bushes that were featured during the performance, which prompted several comments from laughing viewers. The creator mentions that the bush costume is already being sold and also that it could be used as part of a group costume with Bad Bunny.

Basketball fans have another very particular option in Jordyn Woods' orange bag. The creator recommends it for Knicks fans in New York, who pair a Knicks jersey with an orange bag. The second-to-last option was The Devil Wears Prada 2, as it offers a great deal of costume ideas.

TikTok users discuss these Halloween costume ideas.

The creator then brings up Ryland Grace from Project Hail Mary and a Rocky plushie before concluding the video.

The comments suggested that viewers liked the specific Halloween costume ideas for 2026. Some also proposed other ideas, such as Michael Jackson looks from a movie based on his life that was released this year, while another suggestion was a character from The Traitors and the viral "Hyrox Poop Girl."