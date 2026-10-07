“It’s Truly Not for Everyone”: Man Shows What His Remote Workday Really Looks Like

A TikTok creator, @jakedylan___, shared a video talking about his work-from-home setup. The man reveals that he does everything from grocery shopping to a yoga class while his shift is on. This video, posted Oct. 1, had drawn 240,900 views.

The video begins with the man saying that his company had allowed them to work in a hybrid setup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, now they had gone back to being remote. Explaining his schedule, the man said that he logged in at 10:30 a.m. His boss is on Hawaiian time, so he does not log in until 2 p.m.

The man then said that after logging in, he gets on Slack and then checks his phone, then he goes to yoga and then grocery shopping. Not just that, he also goes to take his yoga sculpt Matt Reformer’s party, Faygo class, and by the time he is home, it’s already time for lunch.

“So they basically make us take a working lunch,” he said. The TikTok creator revealed that he would be outside and answer work emails, do a weekly roundup and attend a team bonding strategy meeting. Then, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the man said that they would just talk and then from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., they would do team meditation.

The man then revealed that they could turn their cameras off, so despite having the meditation session, he just goes out. Then, from 4 p.m. to 4:10 p.m., he would work, after which he is finished. Then he would start his meal prep while still working.

The creator then explained that he does an eight-hour shift every day. “I work an eight-hour day. We are the same,” he said. Then at 5 p.m., he said he logged out. However, he looked annoyed while saying that there are times when his boss would reach out to him at 8:30 p.m. his time.



The man said that he found it annoying, as sometimes he would be at a concert. “Then I’m working overtime at that moment. It’s truly not for everyone, marketing,” he said. Later, he went on to praise his company and said that they give the employees 64 mental health days and seven weeks of unlimited PT.

One commenter wrote, “I love being wfh. I did 9 loads of laundry today.” Another commenter wrote, “This used to be my job AND my highest paying position. I miss it terribly.” A third commenter wrote, “Fully remote, 25% bonus, 15% company stock purchase, 29 days of PTO, and I still get annoyed when I hear that damn Teams notification and I’m in the middle of something important like organizing my closet lol.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @jakedylan___’s account as shared on TikTok.