Woman Isn’t Even Pregnant Yet, But Her Mother-In-law Made an AI Comic About Future Grandkids

A frustrated woman shared her side of the story and ranted about her mother-in-law’s behavior that has left her troubled. According to her, her mother-in-law shared passive-aggressive posts on Facebook. The post was shared Oct. 10 under the r/inlaws subreddit, and it drew 182 comments.

The woman shared an AI-generated comic image story made by her mother-in-law. In the first image, the woman could be seen talking on the phone while her son sat there and watched TV. A friend asked her if they would like to come over for a playdate each week, to which the daughter-in-law replied, “No, thank you—we like our privacy.”

In the next picture, the child could be seen sitting on a swing while his mother asked him, “Sweetie, would you please come over and play with the other children?” He replied that he liked his privacy, so he wouldn’t come.

The next picture showed the grandparents watching the child from afar and talking about how the child was getting so big and that they wished to see him more. The last picture showed the woman in the kitchen and the child looking at a picture of his grandparents and asking, “Why didn’t I see them?” The mother then replied, “We like our privacy.”

The woman in her post wrote that she had tried to explain to her in-laws her boundaries and that they should not see it as rejection. “My MIL started posting several passive-aggressive messages on Facebook. She even used ChatGPT to create these pictures. Mind you, I am not even pregnant yet,” she wrote.

She claimed that her only wish was for privacy. “She doesn’t want a healthy closeness; she wants control, and she wants everything to be on her own terms. I’ve been married for 3 years. Glad my husband agrees this is nonsense,” she concluded.

One commenter wrote, “This was already amazing - and then you said you aren’t even pregnant yet. 10/10 Boomer passive aggression. Tell her you’re reconsidering children because data centers will make water too scarce a resource.”

Another commenter wrote, “This is hilarious. I actually know somebody like this. Facebook is almost like a diary. She puts up cryptic posts, people ask if she’s ok in the comments & she’ll either reply saying ‘oh it’s nothing’ or ‘I’ll DM you now ’. Pure narcissistic attention-seeking.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/inlaws.