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‘I Made It!’ ‘Made What? Made Me Mad?’: A Barista’s Rant About Customers Who Walk in Five Minutes Before Closing Has Service Workers in the Comments Sharing Every Frustration

6:34 AM CDT on August 31, 2026

A barista's rant about customers arriving just before closing sparks relatable reactions.

A barista’s rant about customers arriving just before closing sparks relatable reactions.

|Images via TikTok/justmyfortai

On Aug. 4, a barista who goes by @justmyfortai on TikTok shared an unfiltered take on customers who walk into a store just minutes before closing. Her video resonated with commenters who shared their own frustrations about last-minute customers and working on holidays.

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Under the hashtag #baristalife, the clip shows the woman sitting in her car and venting about customers who celebrate making it into a store shortly before closing.

PSA to everybody that thinks it's so cute to come in when the store closes in five minutes," she said at the start of the video. She then mocks customers who walk in and say they have arrived “just in time” or caught the staff at the last minute. Her reaction was far less welcoming.

“Girl, go to hell,” she says.

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The barista then launches into a list of exaggerated frustrations she imagines befalling such customers. The barista joked that she hoped their pillow was always hot, that they got shocked whenever they touched a door, and that everything they did became an inconvenience.

The woman's rant eventually ended with a request to customers who come in shortly before closing. She says that they should be considerate of those behind the counter. "If you [are going to] come in, be humble," she says. "Don't say [anything]. Just order (...), get it and go."

A store's posted closing time does not necessarily mean employees are finished working at that exact moment.

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In the comments, one viewer wrote, "If it's less than 30 minutes to close, I'm just not gonna go."

Another commenter addressed customers who express sympathy about holiday work while still choosing to shop on that day. "I hate when it's a holiday, and they say 'I hate that you have to work on a holiday,'" the commenter wrote, adding, "me too, so stop coming in on holidays."

A third commenter responded to a common phrase customers use when they arrive just before closing: "'I made it!' Made what? Made me mad?"

The details above reflect the account shared by @justmyfortai on TikTok.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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