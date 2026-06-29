‘I Feel Like I Could Start Crying’: Irish Couple’s Video Reacting to Alabama Diner Owner Covering Their Tab Goes Viral on X

A video shared to X by @thewakeninq showing an Irish couple's reaction after a restaurant owner in Scottsboro, Alabama, paid their entire bill without their knowledge has drawn widespread attention on X.

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The couple had pulled over in Scottsboro on a whim, chose Liberty Restaurant because it looked inviting, and walked out of their last Alabama stop before crossing into Tennessee without spending a dollar on the meal.

"I feel a bit speechless," one of them said in the video. "I don't even have any words."

Irish couple left speechless after a small-town Alabama restaurant owner quietly picked up their entire tab.



Meanwhile, the same people who spent years sneering that Alabama was nothing but “backward rednecks” just got a masterclass in Southern hospitality. No lectures. No… pic.twitter.com/G4GPctoVJt — American Nightmare ?? (@thewakeninq) June 27, 2026

Staff members checked on them regularly and to find out about their travels. The restaurant gave them a free dessert. The owner took their photo.

"He didn't let us pay," one of them said. "I did not expect any of that."

They also signed the restaurant's wall and received a fridge magnet.

Liberty Restaurant has served Southern home cooking for more than 60 years, according to its Facebook page.

The replies celebrated American hospitality. "You are seeing what us real Americans are like," one commenter wrote. "We love anyone as you love us."

A second commenter suggested the couple send something from Ireland in return. "Irish ☘️ couple should send them something nice from Ireland 🇮🇪," the commenter wrote.

The couple addressed the restaurant's staff and owner in the video, apparently hoping the clip would reach them. "I hope they know maybe some of you guys will watch this video," one of them said. "We could not be any more grateful for how friendly and how welcoming you are here in Scottsboro. Genuinely. I just feel like I could start crying."

A third commenter wrote, "We love having ya'll [sic] here and showing off our country and people!" the commenter wrote. "Most of us were raised to be friendly, kind and helpful cause we all know we'll need that same help and kindness someday ourselves."

The owner's name was not confirmed in the video or in available public sources as of publication. No comment from Liberty Restaurant had been issued publicly in response to the video.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all details described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @thewakeninq. The identities of the Irish couple and the restaurant owner have not been confirmed.