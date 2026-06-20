A woman's husband is drawing backlash on Reddit after she posted about an incident that resulted in him yelling at her mom and causing her to have a panic attack.

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The poster, who goes by u/playdoh_licker, took to the thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries, sharing a photo of the ramen she and her mom were eating after the confrontation. She explained that her mother had recently come to stay with her and her husband after discovering that her husband of 35 years had cheated on her.

At this point, “she's trying to figure out life without him,” the original poster wrote. But within a week of staying at her daughter's home, she was allegedly scolded by her son-in-law.

The Mom Accidentally Let the Cat Out

The original poster explained that she has a lot of animals living in her home, but one of the screen doors doesn't fully close. Because her mom wasn't aware of that, one of the cats escaped. "Yes, I'm sad about the cat, but I'm not mad at my mom," the poster explained.

Her husband, however, reacted differently. "He started screaming at her, telling her that she needs to be careful, that how dare she 'let the f--king cat out,' and screamed and raised his voice, was hitting the table, the counter, and was throwing things."

The woman said her husband then directed some of his anger toward her, and she told him to stop. But he had already said what he said. "My mom broke down in tears and was crying and had a full blown panic attack so I took her out of the house and we went and got coffee and some ramen," she shared.

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According to the daughter, her mom was hyperventilating and blaming herself for what happened. She also worried that she was coming between her daughter and her marriage. The original poster says she knows it isn't her mom's fault and that she has already taken steps to try to find the missing cat. What she can't get past, however, is her husband's reaction.

She says she even brought up the word “divorce” after witnessing his behavior, and, in response, he allegedly "played the victim," telling her she shouldn't casually throw that word around and that she "should have calmed him down rather than adding fuel to the fire."

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After everything was all said and done, the woman said her husband left to stay with his brother. Meanwhile, her mom was left in "shambles," and she says she feels "numb" from the entire ordeal. Naturally, commenters were quick to call out the husband's behavior. "If OP's husband is such a big man screaming at everyone he should use some of that manliness and fix the f--king screen door. Talk about bringing nothing to the table," one person wrote.

Another suggested, "He absolutely would not have acted like that in front of her father." Meanwhile, a third commenter said they wouldn't even tolerate that kind of behavior from their toddler.

In addition to criticizing the husband, many commenters also offered advice on how to find the missing cat. Several commenters noted that cats often return home on their own.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the account shared by the original poster on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.