‘How Ironic’: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ Performance Reignites Trump Criticism

Through a video shared by X user @kid_riles, country music star Carrie Underwood's Fourth of July performance at the John Deere Classic in Illinois has drawn criticism online.

Featured Video

The video shows Underwood performing during the Independence Day celebration in Silvis, Illinois, in a maroon turtleneck top paired with studded shorts. She performed some of her best-known hits, including "Before He Cheats."

The performance itself drew no political commentary on its own. However, the videos from the event had many references to Underwood's political views and to President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

When she took the stage at the John Deere Classic on July 4, 2026, as part of the tournament's holiday festivities, some viewers raised the same questions again.

Advertisement

The conversation soon turned to politics. The user who shared this video on X wrote that after going "full MAGA," Underwood "now performs for tens of people on a golf course." The user's post implied disbelief at the shift.

Carrie Underwood used to sell out large arenas, went full MAGA, and now performs ? for tens of people on a golf course. pic.twitter.com/psgxU3XgP2 — Kid Riles (@kid_riles) July 6, 2026

One X user addressed the criticism of the concert and wrote, "The video doesn't even show the crowd… That's all the Democrat party is: a huge clown show that has no direction, no policies, and no plan."

Another criticized the singer with: "How ironic that her biggest hit was a song about getting revenge on a cheating partner, and yet [she] supports a man who has cheated on all of his spouses and an entire country." A third commented, "She even has the full MAGA face so she fits right in."

Advertisement

However, Underwood's fans came to her rescue as one said: "Clearly you have no idea about her concerts. She does all kinds of shows as she's not a one-trick pony."

She even has the full MAGA face so she fits right in. — Speak Up (@cathy812050) July 7, 2026

Although Underwood generally avoids making endorsements of political parties throughout her career, she performed "America the Beautiful" during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January 2025.

As of publication, Underwood has not publicly responded to the latest social media discussion surrounding her July 4 performance.