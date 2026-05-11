Hotel Employee Finds Badly Stained Mattress in Employer-Provided Room — Reddit Went From Practical Advice to Human Trafficking Concerns

A Reddit post showing a stained mattress provided to a hotel employee as part of her live-in accommodation package has drawn significant attention. The user posted on r/mildlyinfuriating with four crying emojis.

Featured Video

She works at a hotel in a rural area of northern England, about 50 minutes by bus from the nearest city. The package costs £200 monthly for accommodation and £100 for meals, an arrangement common among staff who would otherwise face an impractical commute.

The mattress was stained on both sides — she checked the underside herself after Reddit commenters asked for confirmation. "Just as manky," she wrote. Coffee, she suspected, though she wasn't sure herself.

She outlined her plan to complain in the morning but said she feared management would claim she had caused the staining during her three weeks there. "I'm going to complain in the morning but I'm scared they're going to tell me that I caused that in the 3 weeks I've been here," she wrote.

One commenter warned her to check for bed bugs immediately, writing, "Hotel? Used stained bed? Hate to say it, but check for things like bed bugs. I'll pray for you lol," they wrote.

Another commenter shared their own experience, writing, "If you can't get them to replace it then for $20 on Amazon you can get a zippered waterproof mattress protector to encase that bad boy in. So there will be better buffer between you and it, besides a thin sheet."

Comment

byu/kittykatunicornqueen from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

Another recalled their own experience: "At least you got a bed. I only got a dirty mattress and some blankets for the night shift (I work in a hotel too.) Good thing the room the boss uses to "lie down" during the day has twin beds. I claimed the second one my first night here, he has no idea."

A pair of commenters flagged the arrangement as potentially concerning, noting that remote live-in work with no nearby city can sometimes be a warning sign for human trafficking.

She responded to the concern in an edit to her post, writing, "I am not being human trafficked! Don't worry! I'm here of my own free will and can leave whenever I want, same as everyone else."

"It's quite common where I am," she wrote. A northern area with large, attractive mountains and a high number of tourists passing through. Hotels out there rely on staff who live close. It's not something that immediately raises alarms. The stains, though, remain unexplained.